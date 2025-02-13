Bethany town supervisor Carl Hyde plans trip to Albany to seek GOP support for gubernatorial campaign

File photo. Carl Hyde discussing water issues in the Town of Bethany.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Carl Hyde, the town supervisor for the past 12 years in Bethany, has spent a lot of time pouring over the state budget and he's tired of the wasteful spending.

He thinks he can fix it, and that means he needs to beat Gov. Kathy Hochul in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

To get there, he needs the support of the state's Republican leadership. On Tuesday, the Genesee County Republic Party Committee gave Hyde their blessing to approach state leadership in Albany about becoming the state party's standard bearer in 2026.

"I want to make New York better for future generations," Hyde told The Batavian on Thursday morning.

Hyde is 62, an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran who has served the Genesee County veterans community for decades, most recently as head of the WNY National Cemetery Honor Guard. He is married with two children and one grandchild. He attended Pavilion Central School, has been a Little League coach, has worked in construction, and is a member of the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department.

He distributed a flyer on social media to test out his campaign themes and was encouraged by the positive response, he said.

Asked about the prospects of a small-town supervisor running for statewide office, he said his would be a grassroots campaign focused on state spending.

"I've been doing governmental accounting for the last 12 years," Hyde said. "I know how to read a budget. I know I can see the problems in the state's budget because somebody thinks they have a free hand to dole out money whenever they want to."

He gave two primary examples of waste in the state's budget. Since 2019, the Thruway Authority has lost more than $270 million in unpaid fines. The Mass Transit Authority has a $33 billion deficit. He wants to tackle those issues.

On the Thruway issue, he proposes signing reciprocal agreements with other states to collect fines. When people want to renew registrations or drivers licenses, they can't until they pay their tolls and accumulated fines.

He wants to bring back toll booths, which makes it easier to pay tolls because not everybody has an EZPass, even NYS residents.

Traditionally, conservatives object to Thruway tolls as another tax on New Yorkers. Hyde acknowledges the reality of the massive expense involved in maintaining the Thruway.

"Here's the thing with the Thruway, you've got 560 miles of Thruway road, hundreds and hundreds of buildings, and they all need to be maintained. So when Governor Dewey touted that eventually it would be free, it was a lie," Hyde said.

Without tolls, he said, the cost of the Thruway would mean higher taxes for every New Yorker, which wouldn't be fair, he said.

With the MTA, he said he would order a thorough forensic audit to find what causes the MTA to run at a deficit and then work to correct the issues uncovered by the audit, he said.

Among government waste he's spotted is $7 million spent for increased police officers for 30 days. That is wasteful, he said, because it doesn't fix any problem. Hiring more cops, he said, would be a better long-term solution.

He thinks he can make a convincing case to party leaders that a small-town supervisor fixated on the budget is the right approach to challenging the Democratic machine in New York.

"My pitch is going to be, I'm going to take the state's budget with me, and I'm going to throw it on the table and I and talk about some of the issues that are in the budget, with all the new, upcoming programs for the 25-26 budget that shows millions of dollars being spent on a personal agenda and that's being paid for by the taxpayers and they don't even know about," Hyde said. "I mean, unfortunately, in my spare time, I read the state's budget."

Another example, there are 12 programs in the state budget, he said, for getting kids out of the house to go swimming that, he said, "people don't even know about."

For any GOP candidate, Democrats, of course, are going to want to talk about more that financial matters. They will bring up Donald Trump (a 56 percent disapproval rating in New York), and cultural war issues.

Hyde said he's prepared.

First, he said, "I'm not Donald Trump. I have no crazy ideas to go out and do a lot of wild stuff. I just want to fix the budget. I want to fix the taxes in New York State. I want to reduce the deficit."

On the cultural war issues, he takes a live-and-let-live stance. He isn't out to force anybody to believe anything or live according to other people's desires.

"If you're transgender, if you're happy, and you're not harming anybody else, what does it matter?" Hyde said. "I mean, you know, just because somebody's gay doesn't mean somebody's got the right to go out there and take a swing at them. You know, leave them alone. They're Americans, too. They're citizens of the state of New York. Leave them alone. They're working. They're doing what they need to do to survive in 2025, 2026, whatever, it's their business."

He said he doesn't agree with recent campus protests but, again, his stance is to leave people alone.

"If people are Jewish, leave them alone. If you're Palestinian, leave them alone. I don't care," Hyde said. "If you're here as an American to make your life better, don't be causing trouble and, you know, hating people just because they're different than you, because if we all hated everything who is different, there'd be a lot of people who wouldn't be here today."

Those aren't the issues he wants to focus on. He wants to talk money and tell the story of his 12 years as a supervisor in Bethany and what he's learned about sound financial management.

"I'm not independently wealthy, and anybody who knows me knows that, but my background in governmental accounting is as a town supervisor who took a town that was going to run out of money to a town that can get loans at low interest, can pay cash for trucks, dump trucks, plow roads," Hyde said. "I had the experience to fix the state, to turn it around, you know, and to possibly make it into a state where we would finally see a reduction in taxes."

Page one of the flyer Carl Hyde posted on social media to test his campaign themes.