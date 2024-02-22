BND gets semifinal win in Class B hockey

Batavia Notre Dame United moved one step closer to a Section V title in hockey, winning the Class B semifinal over Canandaigua on Wednesday 5-4.
Scoring:
- Jameson Motyka scored two times and had one assist
- Ivan Milovidov scored two times and had one assist
- Brady Johnson scored once and added one assist.
- Orian Lama had two assists
Goalie Rhys Tanner made 18 saves on 22 shots.
Mason Smith had 2 goals and 1 assist for Canandaigua.
While United managed 40 shots in the game, Canandaigua goalie Charlie Fuller stopped 35.
United will play for the Class B title on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at RIT against Webster Thomas.
Photos by Pete Welker.