BND gets semifinal win in Class B hockey

Batavia Notre Dame United moved one step closer to a Section V title in hockey, winning the Class B semifinal over Canandaigua on Wednesday 5-4.

Scoring:

Jameson Motyka scored two times and had one assist

Ivan Milovidov scored two times and had one assist

Brady Johnson scored once and added one assist.

Orian Lama had two assists

Goalie Rhys Tanner made 18 saves on 22 shots.

Mason Smith had 2 goals and 1 assist for Canandaigua.

While United managed 40 shots in the game, Canandaigua goalie Charlie Fuller stopped 35.

United will play for the Class B title on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at RIT against Webster Thomas.

Photos by Pete Welker.