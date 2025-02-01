BND United picks up big win at home against state-ranked McQuaid

A battle of top section V hockey teams at The McCarthy friday evening, BND United beats McQuaid 3-2. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A 3-2 victory over McQuaid by Batavia Notre Dame United was a big win for the program said Coach Marc Staley after the game.

The difference came down to United killing a penalty while scoring on its own power play in the third period.

We had that one chance," Staley said, "and we scored on it. We talked about it going into the third period, if we could score on a power play and get the lead, I felt comfortable that we could shut them down."

Staley said the team went with a 1-1-3 defense in the third and it was effective.

"We had 38 clears in the third period, which is crazy, but the kids really committed to blocking shots, getting in lanes, limiting second chances, winning face-offs, doing all that stuff that doesn't show up on the score sheet," Staley said.

Ten minutes into the first period, Luke Staley took a slap shot from the point, and Jameson Motyka redirected a tip-in goal to start the scoring.

McQuaid, one of the top-ranked Class A teams in the state, scored in the second to tie the game when Lou Zaari passed to Sean Donlon.

Two minutes later, BND answered on a fast break from Sam Pies to Jameson Motyka to regain the lead 2-1. With two minutes left in the second, McQuaid scoreed a goal from Conor Edgecomb to tie the game.

The third period brought McQuaid their first penalty of the game. Brady Johnson capitalized a power-play goal, from Jameson Motyka past goalie Owen Salinas.

In the net, Rhys Tanner stopped 28 of 30 shots on goal.

BND United is now 9-5-2 on the season and plays on the road versus McQuaid next Saturday at Rochester Ice Center at 3:45 p.m.

