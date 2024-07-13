Borrello releases statement on shooting at Trump rally

Statement from Sen. George Borrello:

“The shooting at a rally for President Trump in Pennsylvania this evening was reprehensible and should concern people of every political affiliation. Differences in political views are never a justification for violence. Reports indicate an attendee has been killed, which is tragic. My prayers are with the family of this victim who died because of the senseless, hateful actions of the shooter. I pray that President Trump is okay and that no other individuals were hurt."