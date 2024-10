Byron-Bergen/Elba is moving onto the Section V Class C1 finals after beating Geneseo on Wednesday 2-1.

The Bees, the #2 seed, will face #1 seed East Rochester at noon on Saturday at Honeyeo Falls/Lima.

Colin Rea scored in the first half with an assist from Jack Farner, then with 8:50 left in the game, Craig DiQuattro scored, assisted by Jadiel Amaro.

Photos Jennifer DiQuattro.