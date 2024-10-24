BREAKING: OTB board names former Brown aide as chief of staff

Steve Casey, former deputy mayor in Buffalo under Byron Brown, has been appointed chief of staff for Western Regional Off-Track Betting.



The board approved creation of the position and hiring Casey as part of an executive restructuring plan.



Casey applied for a job with OTB in May and obtained a part-time job. He was deputy mayor under Brown, until 2015. Brown was recently named CEO of OTB.

Casey is receiving a one-year contract worth $190,000.



Michael DeGeorge, also a former assistant to Brown, has been hired by the board as director of communication, at a salary of $130,000.

