 Skip to main content

BREAKING: OTB board names former Brown aide as chief of staff

By Howard B. Owens

Steve Casey, former deputy mayor in Buffalo under Byron Brown, has been appointed chief of staff for Western Regional Off-Track Betting. 

The board approved creation of the position and hiring Casey as part of an executive restructuring plan. 

Casey applied for a job with OTB in May and obtained a part-time job.  He was deputy mayor under Brown, until 2015.  Brown was recently named CEO of OTB.  

Casey is receiving a one-year contract worth $190,000. 

Michael DeGeorge, also a former assistant to Brown, has been hired by the board as director of communication, at a salary of $130,000.

More TK

Authentically Local