BREAKING: OTB board votes to buyout contracts of top three executives

In a regular monthly meeting on Thursday, the board of directors for Western Regional Off-Track Betting voted to buyout the contracts of CEO Henry Wojtaszke, Comptroller Jackie Leach, and VP of Operations William White.

The board called the buyout a "renegotiation."

Board President Dennis Bassett issued a press release after the meeting stating, "We have mutually renegotiated these contracts in the best interest of each individual and our corporation."

The statement characterized it as an "amicable separation."

In a statement issued after the meeting, Wotaszke said:

I’ve enjoyed my 15 years here at Batavia Downs, and I want to thank the board and all of our 400 employees for their support. My focus now will be on ensuring a seamless transition to new leadership. I see a great future for this organization as they build upon many of our accomplishments that have made Batavia Downs a first-class entertainment venue.

After the meeting, when asked if this change in job status didn't constitute a firing, Basset said, "It's at their request."

He also said there was no political pressure to status change.

"We don't run this organization based on politics," Bassett said. "This is a business. There's no political pressure here to do anything."

MORE TK