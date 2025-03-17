Byron Fire honors community supporters and members at annual dinner

Robert Mruczek ended a seven-year run as chief of the Byron Voluneer Fire Department this year and on Saturday was honored for his service with a white chief's helmet.

Photo by Howard Owens

There were laughs, hugs, and appreciation in the Byron Fire Hall on Saturday evening as the Byron Volunteer Fire Department recognized its dedicated members and those in other departments and the community who support it.

Robert Mruczek, who stepped into the chief's role seven years ago, was honored as he steps down to a deputy chief's role.

Assistant Chief Edward Sharp read a statement from the new chief, Dwane Weatherell, who was unable to attend the dinner.

"When Robert Mruczek took over this position," he said, "it was a time of transition following the sudden resignation of the previous fire chief halfway through the year. The challenges were great, but Chief Mruczek took those challenges head-on with a level of professionalism and dedication that set an example of true leadership. Chief Mruczek stepped into an uncertain and demanding situation. From day one, he demonstrated his ability to lead and inspire those around him. Under his leadership, our department has weathered many storms and flourished through countless emergencies, fires, and rescues. Chief Mruczek has ensured the safety and well-being of our community while continuing to build a strong department."

In 2024, the department responded to eight fire calls, 148 EMS calls, 11 hazardous condition calls, 25 good intent calls, and six false alarms. Department members went through 889 hours of fire training and 439 hours of EMS training.

The 2024 administrative officers are

Steve Lockner, president

Pete Lockner, vice president

Tammy Wells, treasurer

Laura Platt, assistant treasurer

John Durand, sunshine chair

Tim McKenrick, chairman of the board

Board of directors: Ken McKenrick, Kevin McKenrick, and Joe Wells

Kevin McKenrick, chaplain

Firematic officers:

Dwane Weatherell, chief

Robert Mruczek, deputy chief

Edward Sharp, assistant chief

Brandan Crossett, captain

Michael Alexander, lieutenant,

John Durand, safety officer

EMS:

Brad Nickerson, captain

Kylenna Smith, lieutenant

Dr. Erik Peterson medical director

Ladies Auxilary:

Laura Platt, president

Julia Hahn-Wasinger, vice president

Bethany Berggren, secretary

Morgan Leaton, treasurer

Barb Read, sunshine chair

Board of Directors: Eliane Barniak, Jayne Foose, and Christine Nickerson

Exempts:

Tim McKenrick, president

David Barringer, vice president

Ken McKenrick, secretary

Tony Barniak, treasurer

This year, Byron Fire honored its sponsors. Haitz Roofing, Arctic Refrigeration, Genesee Plumbing, and Ben's Appliance. Deputy Chief Robert Mruczek announced the awards. The honorees were not present at the dinner.

Photo by Howard Owens

Julia Hahn Wasinger, right, was named the Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year. Pictured with Laura Platt and Morgan Leaton.

Photo by Howard Owens

Laura Platt and Tatum Higby, members of Byron’s Rescue Squad, finished first at the NYS Basic Life Support Competition at the EMS Games in Ocotber at the Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

Photo by Howard Owens

Edward Sharp, left, and Robert Mruczek, along with John Durand and Brandan Crossett, were the department's top responders in 2024.

Photo by Howard Owens

For service and dedication, Tammy Wells (not at the dinner), Kyleena Smith-Neal, and Lori Mruczek received the Chief's Award.

Photo by Howard Owens

East Pembroke's Robert Yungfleisch, an experienced EMT, camps in Byron during the summer months so he often responds to Byron medical calls to assist. He was recognized by the department for his service.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens