Byron Fire honors community supporters and members at annual dinner

There were laughs, hugs, and appreciation in the Byron Fire Hall on Saturday evening as the Byron Volunteer Fire Department recognized its dedicated members and those in other departments and the community who support it.
Robert Mruczek, who stepped into the chief's role seven years ago, was honored as he steps down to a deputy chief's role.
Assistant Chief Edward Sharp read a statement from the new chief, Dwane Weatherell, who was unable to attend the dinner.
"When Robert Mruczek took over this position," he said, "it was a time of transition following the sudden resignation of the previous fire chief halfway through the year. The challenges were great, but Chief Mruczek took those challenges head-on with a level of professionalism and dedication that set an example of true leadership. Chief Mruczek stepped into an uncertain and demanding situation. From day one, he demonstrated his ability to lead and inspire those around him. Under his leadership, our department has weathered many storms and flourished through countless emergencies, fires, and rescues. Chief Mruczek has ensured the safety and well-being of our community while continuing to build a strong department."
In 2024, the department responded to eight fire calls, 148 EMS calls, 11 hazardous condition calls, 25 good intent calls, and six false alarms. Department members went through 889 hours of fire training and 439 hours of EMS training.
The 2024 administrative officers are
- Steve Lockner, president
- Pete Lockner, vice president
- Tammy Wells, treasurer
- Laura Platt, assistant treasurer
- John Durand, sunshine chair
- Tim McKenrick, chairman of the board
- Board of directors: Ken McKenrick, Kevin McKenrick, and Joe Wells
- Kevin McKenrick, chaplain
Firematic officers:
- Dwane Weatherell, chief
- Robert Mruczek, deputy chief
- Edward Sharp, assistant chief
- Brandan Crossett, captain
- Michael Alexander, lieutenant,
- John Durand, safety officer
EMS:
- Brad Nickerson, captain
- Kylenna Smith, lieutenant
- Dr. Erik Peterson medical director
Ladies Auxilary:
Laura Platt, president
Julia Hahn-Wasinger, vice president
Bethany Berggren, secretary
Morgan Leaton, treasurer
Barb Read, sunshine chair
Board of Directors: Eliane Barniak, Jayne Foose, and Christine Nickerson
Exempts:
- Tim McKenrick, president
- David Barringer, vice president
- Ken McKenrick, secretary
- Tony Barniak, treasurer