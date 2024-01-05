Cal-Mum picks up third Rotary Tournament title with 46-40 win over Pembroke

For the third time in tournament history, Cal-Mum captured the Rotary Tournament crown on Thursday with a 46-40 win over Pembroke.

It's the first time the championship game did not include Batavia or Notre Dame (Notre Dame has won 15 times and Batavia has won nine, with Pavilion picking up the crown once).

For Cal-Mum, Halee Nickerson scored 14 points and was named tournament MVP. Shea Drazkowski scored 16 points.

For Pembroke, Peyton Liss scored 22 points.

Besides Nickerson, filling out the all-tournament team:

Jaimin Macdonald, Batavia

Nina Bartz, Notre Dame

Ava Amorese, Cal-Mum

Peyton Liss, Pembroke

Elle Peterson, Pembroke

Drazkowski received the Ray Shirtz Award.

Photos by Tim Call.