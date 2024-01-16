Chamber of Commerce announces honorees for 52nd annual awards

Press release:
The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 52nd Annual Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 2 at Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism. Tickets are $60.00 per person, or a table of 8 for $440.00.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with Hors Oeuvres, Entrée Tables & Cash Bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m. where dessert and coffee will be served.
This year’s honorees are:
- Business of the Year: Alabama Hotel, LLC
- Agricultural Business of the Year: Offhaus Farm, Inc.
- Special Anniversary Recognition of the Year: Volunteers for Animals
- Special Recognition of the Year: Holland Land Office Museum
- Geneseean of the Year: Michelle Gillard