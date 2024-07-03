City Church hosts Picnic in the Parking Lot at St. Anthony's

The parking lot was packed at St. Anthony's on Tuesday evening for a community picnic hosted by City Church to coincide with July 4th week.

"We typically have a summer picnic, but we thought it would be nice on the week of the fourth," said Ryan Macdonald. "We’re just loving being part of the community, so we love getting everybody together. It's a nice opportunity for neighbors to meet."

It's probably the largest turnout yet for a community event at St. Anthony's since City Church purchased the property. Macdonald estimated more than 1,000 people would attend over the course of the evening.

"We're grateful and thankful just to bring everybody together," Macdonald said. "Everybody's so happy. Everybody's just had a wonderful time. You see the ice cream line. The band's been fantastic. And so we're just really glad to be a part of the community."

