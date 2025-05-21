City of Batavia and Batavia Downs team up with families to honor 52 'Hometown Heroes'

Remembered in the hearts of those who knew them -- or know them, for those still living -- Batavia’s Hometown Heroes, the men and women who served in the U.S. military, are the subject of a new tribute.

Rows of nearly life-size banners now line Park Road and Redfield Parkway, each one honoring a service member. The banners went up ahead of Memorial Day, marking the launch of the City of Batavia’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

“Obviously, this is a great idea that the city of Batavia and the Batavia Fire Department had to honor Hometown Heroes,” said Byron Brown, president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, during an unveiling of the banners with the family members of the veterans whose faces grace the banners. “We’re thankful to all of the families for allowing the city of Batavia to honor your family member. I know that we’re honoring service members who have protected our nation in the past and in the present. And it’s always great to honor the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country.”

Jessica Best, secretary for the City of Batavia Fire Department, shared her gratitude for the community’s response.

“I want to thank everybody. It’s been wonderful. Thank you. It’s been wonderful to get to meet so many fantastic families, and I feel like I know some of you personally now, and I really appreciate that everybody’s been wonderful,” Best said. “And I think we had a really good turnout for our first year, and very good feedback. And so I want to thank the families. I appreciate everybody, and I appreciate all the help we’ve gotten from the city and from the Downs. Like I said, I’ve met so many wonderful people, and I think this is a great opportunity for the city to show their support for our veterans, and I look forward to future years.”

The program began with encouragement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley and City Manager Rachael Tabelski and was coordinated by Best. In its first year, 52 banners are displayed—28 along Park Road and the rest on Redfield Parkway. Each banner measures 30 by 60 inches and is expected to last at least three years. The banners will remain up through Labor Day.

City and Batavia Downs crews assisted each other in attaching the banners to light poles.

As the program grows, Best said, the city will need to evaluate which city poles can support the larger, heavier banners.

“Because of the size of the banners, they’re larger and heavier than we anticipated. So, not all of the city poles, even though everybody’s like, 'Oh, we have lots of city poles,' but not all the city poles will hold them," she said. "Obviously, given what they are, we want them to have integrity and to be able to hold the banners. So that’s something we’re going to have to look into before next year to see where exactly they can go.”

Best encouraged anyone interested in purchasing a banner for next year to contact the fire department to be added to a mailing list.

“Anybody who wants to move forward and purchase for next year can call the fire department and talk to me, and I’ll just put them on a mailing list," she said. "That way, not only will it be advertised in September, but then I can send out mailings as well.”

Photos by Howard Owens