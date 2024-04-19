County's outstanding youth and the adults who support them honored at annual banquet

The Genesee County Youth Board honored some of the community's most dedicated and service-oriented teenagers at the board's annual Youth Recognition Dinner on Thursday at Terry Hills.
The youth were recognized for their accomplishments and their volunteer efforts in their schools and communities.
The Youth Worker of the Year Award went to Ally Terranova Laura Williams. Both Terranova and WIlliams are social workers in the Elba Central School District. They were recognized for creating a supportive environment for students and families and establishing the Helping Hands Food Pantry, which has helped address food insecurity for some district families.
Bonnie Duthe was named Youth Volunteer of the Year. Duthe is a volunteer at the Batavia Community School's Heart of Kindness Center.
The board also honored the county's School Resource Officers.
Youth Recognition Award winners:
- Hannah Baldwin
- Chase Banser
- Anayiah Bautista
- Liam Campbell
- Leah Childs
- Sydney Dundon
- Keegan Fisher
- Finn Halpin
- Paige Harding
- Lauryn Hawkins
- Lucas Hoisington
- Grace Nickerson
- Paige O’Brien
- Stephanie Onderdonk
- Emily Pietrzykowski
- Makenzie Rich
- Kate Ricupito
- Lilly Senko
- Jessica Sosnowski
School Resource Officers honored:
- Jordon Alejandro
- Sean Ancker
- Connor Borchert
- Joshua Brabon
- Eric Meyer
- Patrick Reeves
- Trevor Sherwood
- Miah Stevens
- Kyle Tower
- Ryan Young