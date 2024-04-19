County's outstanding youth and the adults who support them honored at annual banquet

Keegan Fisher receives a round of applause after receiving a Youth Recognition Award on Thursday at Terry Hills. Keegan is an eighth grader at Batavia Middle School and volunteers at Batavia Muckdogs Games.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Genesee County Youth Board honored some of the community's most dedicated and service-oriented teenagers at the board's annual Youth Recognition Dinner on Thursday at Terry Hills.

The youth were recognized for their accomplishments and their volunteer efforts in their schools and communities.

The Youth Worker of the Year Award went to Ally Terranova Laura Williams. Both Terranova and WIlliams are social workers in the Elba Central School District. They were recognized for creating a supportive environment for students and families and establishing the Helping Hands Food Pantry, which has helped address food insecurity for some district families.

Bonnie Duthe was named Youth Volunteer of the Year. Duthe is a volunteer at the Batavia Community School's Heart of Kindness Center.

The board also honored the county's School Resource Officers.

Youth Recognition Award winners:

Hannah Baldwin

Chase Banser

Anayiah Bautista

Liam Campbell

Leah Childs

Sydney Dundon

Keegan Fisher

Finn Halpin

Paige Harding

Lauryn Hawkins

Lucas Hoisington

Grace Nickerson

Paige O’Brien

Stephanie Onderdonk

Emily Pietrzykowski

Makenzie Rich

Kate Ricupito

Lilly Senko

Jessica Sosnowski

School Resource Officers honored:

Jordon Alejandro

Sean Ancker

Connor Borchert

Joshua Brabon

Eric Meyer

Patrick Reeves

Trevor Sherwood

Miah Stevens

Kyle Tower

Ryan Young

Liam Campbell, Pavilion High School.

Photo by Howard Owens.

'Go Dragons': Deputy Patrick Reeves, SRO in Pembroke, is true to his school, so gives a fist pump when 'Go Dragons' is uttered during his award presentation.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Deputy Ryan Young, the SRO in Elba, receives his recognition award from Elba Central Schools Superintendent Gretchen Rosales.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Youth Recognition Award Winners who were able to attend the dinner.

Photo by Steven Falitico, for Genesee County

School Resource Officers in Genesee County.

Photo by Steven Falitico, for Genesee County.