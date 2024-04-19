 Skip to main content

County's outstanding youth and the adults who support them honored at annual banquet

By Howard B. Owens
youth recognition banquet awards
Keegan Fisher receives a round of applause after receiving a Youth Recognition Award on Thursday at Terry Hills.  Keegan is an eighth grader at Batavia Middle School and volunteers at Batavia Muckdogs Games. 
Photo by Howard Owens.

The Genesee County Youth Board honored some of the community's most dedicated and service-oriented teenagers at the board's annual Youth Recognition Dinner on Thursday at Terry Hills.

The youth were recognized for their accomplishments and their volunteer efforts in their schools and communities.

The Youth Worker of the Year Award went to Ally Terranova Laura Williams. Both Terranova and WIlliams are social workers in the Elba Central School District. They were recognized for creating a supportive environment for students and families and establishing the Helping Hands Food Pantry, which has helped address food insecurity for some district families. 

Bonnie Duthe was named Youth Volunteer of the Year. Duthe is a volunteer at the Batavia Community School's Heart of Kindness Center. 

The board also honored the county's School Resource Officers.

Youth Recognition Award winners:

  • Hannah Baldwin 
  • Chase Banser 
  • Anayiah Bautista 
  • Liam Campbell 
  • Leah Childs 
  • Sydney Dundon
  • Keegan Fisher
  • Finn Halpin 
  • Paige Harding 
  • Lauryn Hawkins 
  • Lucas Hoisington 
  • Grace Nickerson
  • Paige O’Brien
  • Stephanie Onderdonk 
  • Emily Pietrzykowski 
  • Makenzie Rich 
  • Kate Ricupito
  • Lilly Senko 
  • Jessica Sosnowski

School Resource Officers honored:

  • Jordon Alejandro 
  • Sean Ancker 
  • Connor Borchert
  • Joshua Brabon
  • Eric Meyer
  • Patrick Reeves
  • Trevor Sherwood
  • Miah Stevens 
  • Kyle Tower 
  • Ryan Young
youth recognition banquet awards
Liam Campbell, Pavilion High School.
Photo by Howard Owens.
youth recognition banquet awards
'Go Dragons': Deputy Patrick Reeves, SRO in Pembroke, is true to his school, so gives a fist pump when 'Go Dragons' is uttered during his award presentation.
Photo by Howard Owens.
youth recognition banquet awards
Deputy Ryan Young, the SRO in Elba, receives his recognition award from Elba Central Schools Superintendent Gretchen Rosales.
Photo by Howard Owens.
youth recognition banquet awards
The Youth Recognition Award Winners who were able to attend the dinner.
Photo by Steven Falitico, for Genesee County
youth recognition banquet awards
School Resource Officers in Genesee County.
Photo by Steven Falitico, for Genesee County.
youth recognition banquet awards
Laura Williams, Ally Terranova, and Bonnie Duthe
Photo by Steven Falitico, for Genesee County.

Authentically Local