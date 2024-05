At least two critical injuries were reported in an accident on Route 77 at McVean Road in Darien at about 7:30 p.m.

The accident involved a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. There is entrapment and a passenger injection.

Multiple ambulances and Mercy Flight dispatched.

There are also minor injuries and people in another vehicle not injured.

Darien Fire and Corfu Fire dispatched.

There's a concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center and traffic has slowed the emergency response.