Crossroads House remembers residents who have passed with Love Lights Luminaries

More than 70 people who spent their final days at Crossroads House in Batavia were remembered in a Love Lights Luminaries Ceremony in the garden outside the house.
Debbie Paine, executive assistant, led the brief ceremony.
Photos by Howard Owens.
