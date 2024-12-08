 Skip to main content

Crossroads House remembers residents who have passed with Love Lights Luminaries

By Howard B. Owens
More than 70 people who spent their final days at Crossroads House in Batavia were remembered in a Love Lights Luminaries Ceremony in the garden outside the house.

Debbie Paine, executive assistant, led the brief ceremony.

Photos by Howard Owens.

