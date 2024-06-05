Decorative Painters group presents hand-painted boxes to patients at VA Hospital

On Wednesday, the Genesee Country Decorative Painters presented more than two dozen hand-painted decorative boxes for staff at the VA Hospital in Batavia to hand out to patients.

Helen Ronin said that every year, the group selects one or two community projects. This year, they decided to give back to the VA for its ongoing support of the group. The VA allows the group to meet regularly in the hospital's auditorium.

"We did this to present to the veterans because e of their service and what they've done for us," Ronin said. "And they let us meet here every time we need it."

The boxes contain a couple of useful items. Veterans might receive them on their birthdays or other special occasions or just because they need a "pick-me-up."

"They just need to know sometimes, if somebody is having a really hard time, that people do care," Ronin said.

The Decorative Painters are hobbyists who paint on objects.

"We paint pictures, wood, furniture, whatever. Whatever is in our way we get rid of it by painting on it," Ronin said with a laugh.

Cindy Baker, volunteer services specialist for the Batavia VA, said the VA is grateful for the donations.

"These are beautiful," she said. "They are gorgeous. I'm happy to be able to hand these to veterans and they will be very, very happy to receive these."

Photos by Howard Owens.