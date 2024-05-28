Deep Blue Pool & Spa celebrates 20 years of fun to Batavia-area residents

Deep Blue Pool & Spa: Dominick Camelio, partner; Rich Pfreedom, service tech; Cory Bater, service tech; and Brian Bater, partner.

Photo by Howard Owens.

When you want to take a dip in a pool or grill hot dogs, rain isn't your friend.

But a bit of precipitation didn't dampen the spirits on Saturday of Dominick Comelio and Brian Bater, who were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their business, Deep Blue Pool and Spa, located at 4152 W Main Street Road, Batavia (Valu Plaza).

Bater said it's been a good business, especially in Batavia.

"I started working for Danny Dugan at Denny's Pool World in 1984," Bater said. "He was kind of my mentor. Along the way, Dominick and I started a service business called BNR Pool Service. We opened that around 1990. We did all the service work for 15 years, and then we decided to go into the retail side of it. Now, we continue to have a large service department, and we also do the retail side."

The first location was in Warsaw, and within two years, Comelio and Bater moved their location in Batavia. In 2010, they decided to expand and opened a store in Henrietta.

"We decided (a couple of years later) it was too much for us," Bater said. "We wanted to consolidate back down and focus on the Batavia region and our customer base here."

Camelio said he's enjoyed the pool business.

"It's fun, it's exciting. There's always something new to work on and make people happy," Camelio said.