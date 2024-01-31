Deputy Chad Cummings named Officer of the Year in annual awards ceremony at Sheriff's Office

A deputy who has distinguished himself through hard work, dedication, and a positive, professional attitude was named Tuesday Officer of the Year for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Chad P. Cummings joined the force nine years ago and has consistently demonstrated a willingness to take on additional duties as he's moved through various positions in the department, said Sheriff William Sheron.

Jason R. Queal, a corrections officer for 11 years, received the Distinguished Service Award for his work and dedication.

Other notable awards were given to three deputies who assisted a mother in dire circumstances and six corrections officers who helped save an inmate from an attempted suicide.

Cummings, Sgt. Jason E. Saile and Deputy Jenna M. Ferrando meritorious conduct citations for assisting a destitute mother who was the subject of a trespass complaint at a local hotel because she was unable to pay her bill on Oct. 2. After the deputies were unable to secure assistance for her with any area agency, the officers pooled their own personal funds and rented her a room at another hotel, provided the family food, and made six trips to move the family and their belongings to their new room.

Also receiving meritorious citations were Senior Correction Officer James M. Smart and Correction Officers Dennis J. Bartholomew, Laurie J. Schwab, Tyler M. Tambe, Chester L. Sherman, & Katherine M. Stearns.

The corrections officers worked together on Dec. 20 to reinstate an inmate who had attempted to hang himself and obtained emergency medical treatment for the inmate, saving his life.

Press release:

Officer of the Year Award

Deputy Sheriff Chad Cummings has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2023.

Deputy Sheriff Chad P. Cummings is a nine-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, with the last three of those years assigned to the Civil Office. Deputy Cummings consistently displays a professional, positive attitude and unwavering work ethic. Deputy Cummings has been a leader in civil enforcement (one of the most dangerous duties a Deputy performs). He always accepts special assignments and has taken on additional duties, such as completing the Seal Orders in the Records Division, assisting Road Patrol with inmate transports, and handling multiple traffic complaints.

Deputy Sheriff Chad P. Cummings has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and most deserve to be named Officer of the Year.

Distinguished Service Award –

Senior Correction Officer Jason R. Queal has distinguished himself as a Genesee County Sheriff’s Office member for 11 years.

Senior Correction Officer Jason R. Queal began his career on January 19, 2013. During his career, he was the recipient of a Meritorious Service award for his consistent dedication in the performance of his duties. Senior C.O. Queal is the Grievance Coordinator; he thoroughly investigates and resolves each inmate’s complaint effectively and professionally. Additionally, he is the liaison with the Commission of Corrections, assisting with the jail’s cycle reviews, and he is a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. Senior C.O. Queal frequently assists administration with tasks that go well beyond his listed duties to ensure smooth operations and is always willing to take on additional responsibilities without hesitation.

Senior Correction Officer Jason R. Queal has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

LONGEVITY AWARDS:

Senior Correction Officer Jason R. Queal, 10 years

Sergeant Andrew B. Hale, 10 years

Case Manager Nicole M. Easton, 10 years

Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Michael T. Sheflin, 15 years

Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman, 15 years

Sergeant James M. Diehl, 15 years

Deputy Sheriff Kevin R. McCarthy, 15 years

Principal Financial Clerk Deborah A. Shea, 15 years

Director of Emergency Communications Francis A. Riccobono, 15 years

Jail Cook William S. Cultrara, 15 years

Correction Officer Daniel J. Renz, 20 years

Senior Correction Officer Caleb C. Chaya, 20 years

Correction Officer Brian M. Manley, 25 years

Senior Correction Officer Peter M. Hoy, 25 years

MERITORIOUS AWARDS:

Correction Officer Jason Buck

Correction Officer Jason M. Buck has distinguished himself by Meritorious Service as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Correction Officer Buck has been instrumental in utilizing his communication skills to de-escalate multiple situations with hostile inmates to resolve incidents calmly and without force. He voluntarily accepts additional responsibilities such as assisting the grievance coordinator, training new officers, and accepting overtime shifts when needed. Correction Officer Jason M. Buck is a true asset to the department; his professionalism, dedication, and work ethic are an example for others.

Correction Officer Jason M. Buck has brought great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

COMMENDATIONS:

Sergeant Jason E. Saile, Deputy Jenna M. Ferrando, & Deputy Chad P. Cummings

These officers are being recognized for their actions while on duty on October 2, 2023. A call was received for a trespass complaint at a local hotel. It was determined that a guest had no way to pay for her room and was asked to leave. The guest was with two children and stated they would be homeless if they left the hotel. Attempts to secure assistance were unsuccessful because there was none available. These officers paid out of their own pockets for a room for the night at a nearby hotel and for food to feed the family. Additionally, they made six trips to move the family’s belongings from one hotel to the other. These officers are to be commended for their actions which have brought great credit upon themselves and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jeremiah W. Gechell

Deputy Sheriff Jeremiah W. Gechell is being recognized for a Commendation Award for his actions while off duty August 10, 2023. Deputy Gechell came upon a two-car motor vehicle accident that had just occurred on Main Road in the Town of Pembroke. Without hesitation, Deputy Gechell stopped to assist at the scene and immediately contacted the Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatch Center with important information that a typical citizen may not know to relay. Deputy Gechell was able to apply his own tourniquet to one of the patients who had suffered a severe leg injury and was bleeding profusely. Applying the tourniquet stopped major blood loss until additional assistance arrived and, undoubtedly, contributed to saving the patient’s life. Deputy Sheriff Jeremiah W. Gechell is to be commended for his actions which have brought great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Mathew J. Clor

Sergeant Mathew J. Clor is being recognized with a Commendation Award for his actions while on duty.

December 27, 2023. A 9-1-1 EMS call was received for a resident with an arm laceration. Sergeant Clor was nearby and responded to the call. Upon arrival, Sergeant Clor found a male bleeding heavily from his arm as a result of an accident with a storm door. Without hesitation, Sergeant Clor applied his own tourniquet to the patient and in doing so was able to stop the excessive bleeding until medical assistance arrived. Sergeant Clor’s quick actions and instincts prevented more serious injury to the patient. Sergeant Mathew J. Clor is to be commended for his actions which have brought great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy James D. Stack|

Deputy Sheriff James D. Stack is being recognized for a Commendation Award for his instrumental coordination and implementation of the Sheriff’s Office handgun replacement project. Deputy Stack proposed a transition and replacement of the Sheriff's Office duty handguns by supplying rationale citing the benefit and need for an updated firearm platform and estimated costs for the project. Deputy Stack assisted with the logistics of acquiring the needed equipment and was integral in the planning for the implementation of a training program. The effort put forth by Deputy Stack on this project resulted in a state-of-the-art, updated firearm platform for the Sheriff's Office duty handguns. Deputy Sheriff James D. Stack is to be commended for his actions which have brought great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Ryan M. DeLong

Investigator Ryan M. DeLong is being recognized for a Commendation Award for his instrumental

contribution in acquiring a Mobile Response Unit for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator DeLong proposed that the Sheriff's Office had a need for a vehicle which could be primarily used as a mobile operations center. In addition to his primary investigative responsibilities, Investigator DeLong researched solutions and was able to identify and acquire, with minimal expense, a vehicle which could suit the needs of the Office. Investigator DeLong followed through with outfitting the vehicle with necessary equipment and has been instrumental in the Sheriff’s Office being able to put a Mobile Response Unit into service to better serve the community. Further, Investigator DeLong continues to be proactive with combating organized retail crime efforts. Investigator Ryan M. DeLong is to be commended for his actions which have brought great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Erik B. Andre

Investigator Erik B. Andre is being recognized with a Commendation Award for his continuous work creating proactive investigations. Throughout 2023, Investigator Andre has maintained a substantial caseload of active investigations as well as aggressively combatting retail theft crime. Investigator Andre has worked to develop cases that may not have otherwise been pursued as they were not initially reported by the stores themselves. By pursuing these cases, Investigator Andre not only holds the perpetrators accountable, but he has also developed information that has been valuable in other investigations.

Investigator Erik B. Andre is to be commended for his actions which have brought great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior Correction Officer James M. Smart and Correction Officers Dennis J. Bartholomew, Laurie J. Schwab, Tyler M. Tambe, Chester L. Sherman, & Katherine M. Stearns

These officers are being recognized for their actions while on duty on December 20, 2023. At approximately 5:29 pm, there was an incident of an inmate attempted suicide. Officers remained calm, secured the scene, responded quickly, and worked together to resuscitate the inmate. These officers are to be commended for their courage and quick actions, which have brought great credit upon themselves and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lead Family Advocate Jacqueline M. O’Brien & Family Advocate Lydia J. Schauf

These advocates are being recognized for being instrumental in providing the Child Safety Matters child abuse prevention curriculum to over 3,000 children in the Batavia and Byron-Bergen school districts in grades kindergarten through eighth. This prevention education curriculum has been shown to empower children with information to enhance their ability to reduce the risk of neglect, cyber crimes, bullying, physical abuse, and sexual abuse. O’Brien went above and beyond her typical workload with many sessions provided when the CAC was short-staffed. These advocates are to be commended for their actions which have brought great credit upon herself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

CERTIFICATES OF APPRECIATION:

JFCAC Program Coordinator Theresa Roth for her eight years of service. She has served the citizens of Genesee County with professionalism, dedication, and enthusiasm and has been a source of pride for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Patnode for his assistance in improving training space for department firearms. When the training staff inquired about improving a room to clean and maintain department firearms, Gary used personal time and his own supplies to build countertops to enhance the room’s space and capability. His efforts have resulted in an improved and dedicated space to maintain equipment to the necessary standards needed for everyday duty use for the Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Moskal. Loss Prevention Supervisor and Organized Retail Crime Captain for Kohl’s Department Store, for his assistance throughout 2023 fighting organized retail crime at the Towne Center shopping plaza. Due to Alex’s vast knowledge, experience, and countless interactions in the field, he has been able to identify countless misdemeanor and felony crime suspects via surveillance video. He has also assisted our Office in identifying suspects involved in other retail store thefts in Genesee County, including a high-dollar theft from a local beauty supply store. Alex provides well-written depositions, supplies complete surveillance video footage and makes himself accessible to law enforcement during off hours.