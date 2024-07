Submitted surveillance photo.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected larceny of items from the Flying J, 8484 Alleghany Road, Pembroke.

A subject (photo) is wanted for questioning in connection with the suspected theft. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual.

If you recognize the person, you're asked to call 585-345-3000 x3251 or email Deputy Stephen Smith at stephen.smith@geneseeny.gov.