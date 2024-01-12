Developer says 80-unit complex across from GCC to be market-rate apartments

Developer David Mazur presents plans for MedTech Landing, an 80-unit apartment complex, to the GCEDC board of directors on Thursday.

Grand Island-based developer David Mazur isn't just 100 percent sure his proposed 80-unit apartment complex across the street from Genesee Community College will consist only of market-rate apartments. He's "1,000 percent" sure.

He's not going to turn to state or federal agencies to help fund his project, as Sam Savarino did with Ellicott Station, he told The Batavian during an interview on Thursday after he presented his plans to the Genesee County Economic Development Center board of directors.

He told The Batavian the same thing he told the GCEDC board a few minutes earlier. In 18 years of building apartment complexes, he's only built and leased out market-rate units. That's his business model. That's what he knows how to do.

The proposed complex, now called MedTech Landing, on Assemblyman R. Stephen Hawley Drive, will cost $15 million to build. It will be 100,000 square feet with 80 apartments and 60 parking garages.

When completed, there will be 24 three-bedroom apartments, 42 two-bedroom, and 14 one-bedroom, with rents ranging from more than $1,300 a month to more than $2,000 a month.

Tenants will be required to have a job with a monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rental price, which, Steve Hyde calculated, would mean at least $55,000 in annual salary for a one-bedroom apartment and more than $82,000 for three bedrooms.

Hyde said he wants people to hear that the complex is going to be market rate because, "you know, of the challenging situation we had downtown with an affordable complex that is now stuck. I wanted to demonstrate how different this is from that and that this really what this agency's focus is trying to bring up."

In an earlier press release about the project from GCECD, a point Hyde also emphasized on Thursday, a 2018 housing study for Genesee County indicated a strong need for market-rate houses and apartments in Genesee County. There needs to be more than 4,000 new units built in the county over the next 20 years, according to the study.

Mazur said, based on his 18 years of experience, about half of his tenants will be retirees, and about half will be professionals.

The retirees like the first-floor apartments, he said.

"Some people have never lived in anything brand new," Mazur said. "They don't want to deal with their house anymore. A husband or wife has passed. They want to have a sense of a little bit of community, but not too much of a community where they can have a couple of neighbors, it's okay. But they don't want to take care of the lawn, the ice, the snow, the plowing, all that stuff. For them, it's clean, it's fresh."

He recalled one tenant he had in one of his complexes who was excited to live in a place with brand-new plumbing and fixtures for the first time.

"She's 70-something years old, lived her whole life, you know, and now she has the opportunity to live in something that's brand new and fresh and modern," he said.

Not all professionals, for various personal reasons, are ready to commit to homeownership, and apartments are a better fit for their lifestyles.

Mazur said after a previous story by The Batavian about his plans, an attorney with one of the local government agencies contacted him.

"He said, 'Hey, when are you going to have these ready? I'd love it. I want to move in,'" Mazur said. "It's just one of those little things that I think, as soon as the word gets out, people start seeing and hearing about it, they want to get in."

Even though the complex will be across the street from a community college, Mazur doesn't anticipate any college student tenants. The typical college student can't afford market-rate rents, he said, and all tenants must meet the income requirements, and he doesn't allow tenants to have co-signers.

These will be nice apartments, Mazur said. Quality fixtures, hardware and fittings with granite countertops.

The nearly 10-acre lot Mazur plans to build on is adjacent to the MedTech Center, which contains GCEDC's main office. It's west of the building. Mazur has an approved sale agreement with Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation, an adjunct to GCEDC, for $200,000.

MedTech Landing LLC is seeking a sales tax exemption estimated at $720,000, a property tax abatement of approximately $3,031,048, and a mortgage tax exemption of $120,000.

The board approved a resolution on Thursday to accept the application and direct the staff to schedule a public hearing. The date for the hearing has not yet been announced.

Mazur expects to finalize financing for the $15 million project with a local bank today (Friday). Once that's in place, he indicated, there will be no need to turn to NYS Homes and Community Renewal, as Savarino did, to close the financing gap.

Pending that final financing letter, and some loose ends to tie up with the Town of Batavia on project approval, he will sign contracts with a bevy of subcontractors, which are already committed through letters of intent, he told the board.

The disruption to construction material prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is waning, he said, though finding trade workers is still a challenge.

Weather permitting, he expects the first shovel in the ground in March, with the first units available for tenants by December.

While he said there aren't really "phases" to the construction plan, he does intend to have units available for new tenants before all 80 units are completed.

Even though the complex is outside the City of Batavia and away from its primary commercial center, he expects local businesses to benefit from the new complex, he said.

He said people who want a little more spaciousness, more of a country feel, will be attracted to his units.

"I'm never going to compete against somebody that wants to be downtown and live in downtown," Mazur said. "(But) the benefit to the city, is absolutely, you're gonna have 80 units. Maybe it ends up being two people per unit, there's one bedroom or three bedrooms, but an average of two (per unit). It's 160 people. They still gotta shop. They gotta eat. They're gonna visit the local bars and the eateries downtown. So, yes, I think there's gonna be an economic value to the city itself."

Complex design drawing previously submitted by David Mazur.

