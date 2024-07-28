Division crown secured, Muckdogs keep pressure in 11-4 win over Jamestown

Even with the West Division title in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League clinched, the Batavia Muckdogs showed no letup on Saturday. They scored 11 runs over the Jamestown Tarp Skunks at Dwyer Stadium in front of a home crowd of 2,143.

Eric Woodley, from Depew, made only his second appearance of the season. He came on in the fifth and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up only one hit and striking out three to pick up the 11-4 win.

TJ Morris, in the leadoff spot, went 3-4, driving in two runs and scoring twice. He's hitting .327 on the season.

Jacob Veczko went 1-4 and drove in three runs. Anthony Greco, from Buffalo, was 2-3 with an RBI and run scored. Bryceton Berry, from Batavia, was 1-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored. Caleb Walker was 2-3 with two runs scored.

The Muckdogs close out the regular season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against Newark.

Batavia is 33-8 on the season, nine games ahead of second-place Auburn. In the PGCBL, only Amsterdam, at 35-7, has a better record.

The playoff schedule has not yet been released.

Photos by Nick Serrata.