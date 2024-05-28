Driver cited in serious injury accident at Jackson and Ellicott

File photo by Howard Owens

The driver of a 2012 Ford Focus involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on May 17 at Ellicott Street and Jackson Street in Batavia, has a received traffic citation following an investigation by Batavia PD.

Emma Durnham, 24, of Avon, was cited for allegedly passing a red traffic light.

Durham and a passenger, not identified by police, were seriously injured in the accident, but both have been released from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries, according to police.

The truck driver, Michael Johnson, 48, of North Tonawanda, was not cited and was not injured in the collision.

The accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on May 17, and Batavia PD, along with City Fire, Oakfield Fire, Town of Batavia Fire, and Mercy EMS. Due to a shortage or of ambulances at the time, volunteer crews from Byron and Darien responded to the city to assist with other calls.

The Ford Focus was reportedly southbound on Jackson Street and allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Ellicott Street and was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer (note: Jackson runs north and south, Ellicott Street (Route 63 is considered a north-south road).

The Ford Focus came to rest in the gas lane (but did not strike a pump) of the Kwik Fill at 99 Jackson St., and firefighters had to extricate both occupants.

The Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team assisted with the accident investigation.

