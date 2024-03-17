East Pembroke Fire catches up with three years of awards at installation dinner

James Gayton was named Firefighter of the Year for East Pembroke at the department's awards and installation dinner on Saturday night.

It's been four years since the East Pembroke Fire Department came together for an awards and officer installation dinner, so there were a few awards to hand out on Saturday night.

Chief Don Newton recognized years of service and training hours for 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as handing out, along with Tim Yaeger, the Service Awards and Firefighter of the Year for each year.

The Service Award for 2021 went to the Genesee County Health Department for support and assistance during the pandemic.

Jennifer Groff was named Firefighter of the Year for 2021.

For 2022, the Service Award went to the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management for all of its assistance around Christmas when Winter Storm Elliott hit.

Dave Martin, who couldn't attend the dinner, was named Firefighter of the Year for 2022.

Willie Welch received a special award for his 40 years of dedicated service to the fire department and the county. Paul Fenton also has 40 years of service but wasn't available on Saturday night.

The Service Award for 2023 went to Adam Pearce.

The Firefighter of the Year for 2023 is James Gayton, who was recognized for his dedication to the department, whether it is fixing things that are broken, cleaning what needs to be cleaned, or barbecuing at fundraisers.

Newton said, "He puts his time in and gives us the best of everything he can."

The 2024 firematic officers:

Don Newton, Jr., chief

Charles Chatley, deputy chief

Andrew Martin, assistant chief

Travis Dobrowsky, EMS chief

James Gayton, firematic captain

Jennifer Groff, EMS captain

Ken Marble, exterior fire captain

Kyle Rupp, firematic lieutenant

Stephen Smelski, EMS lieutenant

Richard Groff, fire police captain

Administrative Officers:

Donald Newton, Sr., president

Ken Marble, vice president

Julie Waldron, secretary and parade marshall

Riley Martin, sergeant of arms

Adam Pearce, assistant parade marshall

Pastor Bloom, chaplin

Board of Directors: Andrew Martin, Donald Newton, Sr., Charles Chatley, Ken Marble, Stephen Smelski, Julie Waldron, Dale Lewter, Patrick Gallaway.

District Representatives:

James Gayton, chairman

Patrick Reeves, sergeant of arms

Kristi Humphrey, treasurer,

Kevin Gill, assistant chairman

MaryAnn Chatley, secretary

Richard Groff, commissioner

Tim Yaeger, Genesee County's emergency management coordinator, was the evening's master of ceremonies.

Don Newton, Tim Yaeger, Charles Chatley, and Gary Patnode (Office of Emergency Management), with the 2022 Service Award

Bill Welch receiving the 2023 Service Award from Tim Yaeger.

Adam Pearce received the Service Award for 2023, with Don Newton.

Tim Yaeger presented to Chief Don Newton and the department an award for most training hours in the county in 2023.

Don Newton, Charles Chatley, and Andrew Martin, with plaques they received in recognition of their position as chief, deputy chief, and assistant chief.

Tim Yaeger administered the oath of office.

