East Pembroke Fire catches up with three years of awards at installation dinner

It's been four years since the East Pembroke Fire Department came together for an awards and officer installation dinner, so there were a few awards to hand out on Saturday night.
Chief Don Newton recognized years of service and training hours for 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as handing out, along with Tim Yaeger, the Service Awards and Firefighter of the Year for each year.
The Service Award for 2021 went to the Genesee County Health Department for support and assistance during the pandemic.
Jennifer Groff was named Firefighter of the Year for 2021.
For 2022, the Service Award went to the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management for all of its assistance around Christmas when Winter Storm Elliott hit.
Dave Martin, who couldn't attend the dinner, was named Firefighter of the Year for 2022.
Willie Welch received a special award for his 40 years of dedicated service to the fire department and the county. Paul Fenton also has 40 years of service but wasn't available on Saturday night.
The Service Award for 2023 went to Adam Pearce.
The Firefighter of the Year for 2023 is James Gayton, who was recognized for his dedication to the department, whether it is fixing things that are broken, cleaning what needs to be cleaned, or barbecuing at fundraisers.
Newton said, "He puts his time in and gives us the best of everything he can."
The 2024 firematic officers:
- Don Newton, Jr., chief
- Charles Chatley, deputy chief
- Andrew Martin, assistant chief
- Travis Dobrowsky, EMS chief
- James Gayton, firematic captain
- Jennifer Groff, EMS captain
- Ken Marble, exterior fire captain
- Kyle Rupp, firematic lieutenant
- Stephen Smelski, EMS lieutenant
- Richard Groff, fire police captain
Administrative Officers:
- Donald Newton, Sr., president
- Ken Marble, vice president
- Julie Waldron, secretary and parade marshall
- Riley Martin, sergeant of arms
- Adam Pearce, assistant parade marshall
- Pastor Bloom, chaplin
Board of Directors: Andrew Martin, Donald Newton, Sr., Charles Chatley, Ken Marble, Stephen Smelski, Julie Waldron, Dale Lewter, Patrick Gallaway.
District Representatives:
- James Gayton, chairman
- Patrick Reeves, sergeant of arms
- Kristi Humphrey, treasurer,
- Kevin Gill, assistant chairman
- MaryAnn Chatley, secretary
- Richard Groff, commissioner