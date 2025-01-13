East Pembroke Fire reflects on 90 years of service, record call volume, and honors dedication of volunteers

Don Newton Sr. was honored Saturday for his 55 years of service with the East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo by Howard Owens.

In his 28 years as a member of the East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Don Newton Jr. has observed that typically, the call volume for the department is between 300 and 350 per year.

Before 2024, the highest call volume was 358.

Then, 2024. The department responded to 462 calls.

Of those calls, 354 were for medical assistance, or EMS calls. There were 17 fire calls. The remaining calls, 13 hazardous condition, 25 service, 33 good intent, and 20 false alarms.

"I'd like to thank my district, my fire district; without them, these numbers wouldn't be possible," Newton said. "And my members for making these numbers possible, and the community members, our local businesses, anybody who helped us throughout the year to continue doing what we do."

In addition to annual awards, the 2025 officers and directors took oaths to office, administered by Tim Yaeger, Genesee County emergency management coordinator.

Firematic Officers:

Donald Newton Jr., chief

Charles Chatley, deputy chief

Andre Martin, assistant chief

Travis Dobrowski, EMS chief

James Gayton, firematic captain

Jennifer Groff, EMS captain

Ken Marble, exterior firematic captain

Kyle Rupp, firematic lieutenant

Richard Groff, fire police captain

Administrative Officers:

Ken Marble, president

Patrick Galloway, vice president

Andrew Gayton, secretary

Don Newton Sr., treasurer

Joe Gibson, Sgt. at arms, and parade marshall

Andrew Gayton, assistant parade master

Pastor Bloom, chaplain

Board of Directors: Andrew Martin, Charles Chatley, Dale Lewter, Kyle Rupp, and Jennifer Groff.

Fire District Commissioners: James Gayton, Patrick Reeves, Kristi Humphrey, Kevin Gill, MaryAnne Chatley, Richard Groff.

Andrew Gayton and Kyle Rupp were honored as firefighters of the year.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley congratulates the department on its 90th anniversary.

