East Pembroke Fire reflects on 90 years of service, record call volume, and honors dedication of volunteers

In his 28 years as a member of the East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Don Newton Jr. has observed that typically, the call volume for the department is between 300 and 350 per year.
Before 2024, the highest call volume was 358.
Then, 2024. The department responded to 462 calls.
Of those calls, 354 were for medical assistance, or EMS calls. There were 17 fire calls. The remaining calls, 13 hazardous condition, 25 service, 33 good intent, and 20 false alarms.
"I'd like to thank my district, my fire district; without them, these numbers wouldn't be possible," Newton said. "And my members for making these numbers possible, and the community members, our local businesses, anybody who helped us throughout the year to continue doing what we do."
In addition to annual awards, the 2025 officers and directors took oaths to office, administered by Tim Yaeger, Genesee County emergency management coordinator.
Firematic Officers:
- Donald Newton Jr., chief
- Charles Chatley, deputy chief
- Andre Martin, assistant chief
- Travis Dobrowski, EMS chief
- James Gayton, firematic captain
- Jennifer Groff, EMS captain
- Ken Marble, exterior firematic captain
- Kyle Rupp, firematic lieutenant
- Richard Groff, fire police captain
Administrative Officers:
- Ken Marble, president
- Patrick Galloway, vice president
- Andrew Gayton, secretary
- Don Newton Sr., treasurer
- Joe Gibson, Sgt. at arms, and parade marshall
- Andrew Gayton, assistant parade master
- Pastor Bloom, chaplain
Board of Directors: Andrew Martin, Charles Chatley, Dale Lewter, Kyle Rupp, and Jennifer Groff.
Fire District Commissioners: James Gayton, Patrick Reeves, Kristi Humphrey, Kevin Gill, MaryAnne Chatley, Richard Groff.