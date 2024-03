The Elba Central School Drama Club presents "The Little Mermaid" this weekend.

Show times are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and are available at the door.

Key roles are:

Ariel, Laina Casper

Prince Eric, Emilio Rosales

Sebastian, Sadee Dillon

Ursula, Aerianna Cintorino

Scuttle, Jocelyn Miller

Flounder, Evan Armbrewster

Triton, Bailey Brunner

Photos by Howard Owens.