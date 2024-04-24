Elba puts one in win column with no-hitter against Holley

Elba beat Holley in baseball 9-2 on Tuesday.

Captain Bing Zuber went 2-3 with RBIS and four stolen bases. Fletcher Norton went 2-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Eliseo Lagunas was 3-3 an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Sophomore Nick Scott and freshman Mason Vigiano combined for the no-hitter. Scott got the win, going four innings and fanning eight hitters.

Both of Holley's runs were unearned.