Elba puts one in win column with no-hitter against Holley

Elba beat Holley in baseball 9-2 on Tuesday.
Captain Bing Zuber went 2-3 with RBIS and four stolen bases. Fletcher Norton went 2-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Eliseo Lagunas was 3-3 an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Sophomore Nick Scott and freshman Mason Vigiano combined for the no-hitter. Scott got the win, going four innings and fanning eight hitters.
Both of Holley's runs were unearned.
"I'm super happy and proud for our boys to get one in the win column," said Coach Andrew Boyce. "We've played some really good teams early in the season. Because of this, our record may be a little lopsided, but our boys have no quit, and I'm excited to see where this first win takes us as a group. Anytime you get outings like that from your pitchers, you're set up for success."
Photos by Kristin Smith.