Encouraged by friends, looking for new challenge, owner of Settlers opens Settlers Select in Le Roy

John and Miranda Spyropoulous.

With all his friends from Le Roy asking John Spyropoulous when he would open a restaurant in Le Roy so they wouldn't need to drive so often to Settlers in Batavia, along with the increasing number of people coming to him looking for work, Spyropoulous decided to take the hint and open a new eatery in the former L.B. Grand location on Main Street.

"You know, I've got that place (Settlers Restaurant) running so good now, and my employees are so great, they don't even need me there. They kick he out," Spyropoulous said in an exclusive interview with The Batavian. "So, I said I'd give it a shot. I need a new challenge."

Settlers Select officially opens on Monday.

Starting a new restaurant in Le Roy is a sort of homecoming Spyropoulous.

When the Spyropoulous first moved to Genesee County more than five decades ago, they rented an apartment in Le Roy. John's father, Steve Spyropoulous, immigrated to the U.S. from Greece as a young man with just a suitcase. He started his restaurant career washing dishes in a restaurant in Rochester that members of his family owned. He saved his money and opened a restaurant in Fairport.

That was going pretty well until he learned the drawbridge over the canal was going to be closed for restoration work. So he sold the restaurant where he could and brought the family to Le Roy, looking for his next opportunity.

Steve looked at a location in Le Roy -- the space that was most recently Moony's on Lake Street -- and another location in Attica, but neither deal worked out, so he turned his attention to the former Red Barn location in Batavia.

Settler's opened in 1985, and Steve ran the restaurant until his death in 2018 at age 66.

"My father took it over and made it a gem," John said. "You know, it's a staple now. He did good for himself. He worked hard."

The new restaurant, Settlers Select, at 37-39 Main Street, Le Roy, is more of a bistro than a classic American diner.

The breakfast menu remains the same.

"Breakfast is breakfast," John said.

On the lunch and dinner menu are items such as roasted cauliflower with a spicy aioli, pitas, and hot pepper dip, a French onion burger, and breaded pork cutlets served with mashed potatoes and braised cabbage.

John's wife Miranda leads the kitchen, preparing sauces and entrees.

Settlers Select also has a full bar -- completely refurbished from the L.B. Grand days. Settlers in Batavia doesn't serve alcohol.

Spyropoulous expects customers to find the same friendly atmosphere at Settlers Select as they do at Settlers Restaurant.

"All my staff in Batavia, all the waitresses I have, are very talkative with customers," Spyropoulous said. "Everybody enjoys themselves when they come in. I get so many good reviews about how good my staff is, how good everybody treats customers there. I just want the same thing here, you know, and a bunch of the new people that I've hired, I think we're gonna be alright."

Settlers Select, 37-39 Main Street, Le Roy

The main dining room.

In memory of Steve Spyropoulous, a tribute card embedded at a corner seat of the bar.

The refurbished bar

Roasted Cauliflower

Pita and hot pepper dip

French onion burger

