Fire departments serving Pembroke and Indian Falls celebrate achievements, install officers

Dan Mault, Jamie Waff, Ron Tyx.

Photo by Howard Owens

Dan Mault was named Firefighter of the Year at the annual Pembroke and Indian Falls Fire Department banquet on Saturday.

Mault was recognized for his dedication to training, leadership in planning district training, and his role in rescuing three dogs in Alabama.

“The firefighter of the Year Award goes to the guy who has the best Monday night attendance in 2024. He was instrumental in planning the district training in 2024 and just so happened to be my nozzle man and assisted in the rescue of three dogs in Alabama,” said Chief Jamie Waff.

Dave Olsen was honored for 50 years of service to the Pembroke Fire District. State Senator George M. Borrello presented Olsen with a proclamation and a special service plaque. Near the end of the evening, he also received an honorary axe as framed wall art as a special service recognition.

Other awards included EMS Provider of the Year, presented to Ed Mileham, and the Training Award, presented to Ron Tyx, who logged the most state training hours and now serves as district training officer for 2025.

LuAnne Mileham, Ed's wife and an EMS officer, presented Ed with the award and shared stories highlighting his decades of service.

She recalled a call more than 30 years ago when Ed delivered a baby across the street from their home.

“I don’t think I’ve ever sweated so much in my whole life delivering this child,” she remembered him saying.

LuAnne also described a moment at church years later when a young girl recognized Ed as the man who helped bring her into the world.

More recently, she recounted a winter call where Ed assisted another woman in labor.

“He was thinking of throwing her in his truck and taking her to the hospital, but the ambulance said they were only five minutes out, so he waited,” she said.

The baby boy was later delivered in the ambulance in front of Antique World, and Ed carried him into the hospital emergency room.

LuAnne presented Ed with two stork pins to commemorate his role in those deliveries.

Members recognized for more than 50 years of service included:

• George Klotzbach: 58 years

• Norm Waff: 52 years

• Ed Mileham: 52 years

• Mike Warren: 50 years

• Dave Olsen: 50 years

“All right, now that everyone has their stuff, you guys have an aide and a nurse waiting outside with your bus," joked Waff. "In all honesty, I do sincerely appreciate all of you guys. More people need to look up to you and pay attention to some of the advice that you give.”

Top responders for 2024 were:

• Ed Mileham: 191 calls

• Kevin Ross: 185 calls

• George Klotzbach: 183 calls

• Dave Olsen: 172 calls

• Dan Mault: 146 calls

• Jimmy Garrett: 128 calls

• Ron Tyx: 114 calls

• LuAnne Mileham: 113 calls

• Dave Linneborn: 111 calls

• Roger Mault: 104 calls

Waff reported that the department answered 260 calls in 2024, including 133 EMS calls, six fire calls, 39 motor vehicle accidents, and 27 mutual aid requests. The departments also achieved 1,800 hours of training.

The night also featured a special guest.

On Christmas Eve, during Winter Storm Elliott, Andy Garcia arrived in the hamlet of Pembroke after 24 hours on the road, determined to visit his children for the holiday. Hoping to outrun the blizzard, he instead crashed into a snow bank in front of the Pembroke Fire Hall.

Garcia became known as “Survivor #1,” the first stranded motorist to take shelter at the fire hall, quickly forming friendships with several members of the department.

“I thought I was going straight onto the highway, but instead, I drove right into a snow bank,” Garcia said.

Despite wearing a Kansas City Chiefs baseball cap, he was welcomed inside.

“I was red-eyed, probably because I had been driving for 24 hours or crying because I thought I was gonna die,” he said.

Now a resident of Lockport, Garcia spent three days at the fire hall with 35 other stranded motorists during the blizzard.

“You guys were amazing. I only met you for three days, but you made us breakfast, dinner, and made sure that we were happy,” he said. “They let me win in Uno a couple of times. That was fun. Got to watch some football. Got to teach them how the Super Bowl champions play.”

The evening also featured the installation of officers for the coming year and a memorial honoring members who have passed.

William Joyce, a Pembroke volunteer and Genesee County's Veterans Services Officer, presented a certificate of appreciation to the departments from the Western New York National Cemetery for supporting ceremonies and events.

The evening's emcee, Dan Curtis, had encouraging words for the volunteers, calling on them to persevere in service to their communities.

“Keep at it. Keep your head down. Serve the community," he said. "Do your job the best you possibly can. If you need training, get more training.”

Ron Tyx, Dave Olsen, Ed Mileham.

Photo by Howard Owens

Dave Olsen

Photo by Howard Owens

Ed Mileham, ringing the bell during the memorial service for volunteers who have passed.

Photo by Howard Owens

Ed Mileham and LuAnne Mileham.

Photo by Howard Owens

Ron Tyx and Jamie Waff.

Photo by Howard Owens

Andy Garcia

Photo by Howard Owens