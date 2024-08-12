For area veterans, when Old Glory loses its glory, a proper retirement is a ceremonial burning

When flags start to fade in color or, especially, when they become torn and tattered, they are no longer serviceable and should be replaced, said Jerry Diskin, post adjutant for the American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576 in Le Roy.

The proper way to retire a flag that is no longer serviceable, he said, is to burn it.

"Some people have a little concern about, 'why are you burning a flag? That's sacrilegious.' But it's the only proper way to dispose of an American flag, in a ceremonial burn.

The Legion, along with participating veterans organizations, held a ceremonial flag burning on Sunday afternoon at the Northwoods Sportsman's Club on Gulf Road in Le Roy.

Congress approved ceremonial flag burning as the proper way to dispose of old flags in 1949.

"No one wants to see a flag in a landfill or a garbage truck or anything like that," Diskin said. "Unfortunately, you do see that sometimes. We will try to advertise (the flag disposal), and we'll start gathering again right now for next year."

Diskin estimates that more than 3,000 flags, from small cemetery flags to giant flags that flew outside of corporate offices in Le Roy, were piled on the pyre at the sportsman's club.

Diskin encourages businesses and residents to regularly replace flags that have lost their glory.

"Look at the cost of a new flag -- $20, $30 for a three-by-five flag," he said. "It's not a huge investment, and you can get a very decent flag for that price."

Photos by Howard Owens.