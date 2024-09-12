Four people accused of selling crack cocaine in Batavia

Norman Michael

The Local Drug Task Forced announced on Tuesday the arrest of four people in connection with an investigation into the possession, transport, and sale of crack cocaine in the city of Batavia.

Taken into custody were:

Norman P. Michael, Jr., 39, of Bank Street, Batavia. He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Michael was arrested on Aug. 26 on a warrant stemming from a sealed indictment while in custody on unrelated matters. He is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the task force while in Batavia.

Paul "Twin" Lee, 52, of Helena Street, Rochester. He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He was arrested on Aug. 19 on a sealed indictment by Batavia Police NET officers. Lee is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the task force on two occasions in Batavia.

Shannon M. Armstead, 31, of North Spruce Street, Batavia. She is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Armstead was arrested on a sealed indicment on Aug. 20 by Batavia Police NET officers. She is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the task force on two occasions in Batavia.

Charles D. Macey, 44, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree. Macy was arrested on a sealed indictment on Aug. 22 by Batavia Police NET Officers. Macey is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agency to the task force in Batavia.

Michael and Lee were arraigned in County Court and ordered held. Armstead was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. Macy was arraigned and released under supervision.