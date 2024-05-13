Four youths from Buffalo face felony charge after fleeing from deputy

Four juveniles from Buffalo are charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree after they made an attempt to flee from a deputy in a Kia Forte at 12:37 a.m. on May 7.

The youths, who are not identified in the police report, were released to the custody of their parents or guardians.

Information on the incident was released on Monday. It began early Tuesday morning at the Batavia Thruway entrance when Deputy Jeremiah Gechell attempted a traffic stop.

The Kia attempted to flee at a high rate of speed, according to the report. During the pursuit, deputies learned the Kia had been reported stolen in the town of Eden.

The black Kia continued east on the Thruway at a high rate of speed, attempted to exit in Le Roy, and then headed east on I-490.

Deputy Ryan Mullen deployed spike strips on the exit ramp, and three of the Kia's four tires hit the strip.

The driver and a passenger attempted to flee on foot east on the 490.

Following a foot pursuit, Gechell and Sgt. Mathew Clor apprehended a male and female from the vehicle. A female passenger ran into the woods near the Thruway and was ordered out and placed into custody. Le Roy Police Officer Selah Martek located another male passenger attempting to hide in a ditch near the Kia, and that subject was placed into custody.

The charge against them is a Class D felony.