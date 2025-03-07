From dream to reality, Batavia resident re-opens classic diner in West Batavia

Photo by Howard Owens

Jon Tesch is working in his dream job.

He's the proprietor of Uncle Jon's Diner at Hartshorn Road and Pearl Street Road in West Batavia. It's the former location of The Family Diner, which closed a year ago.

"I grew up right here in Hartshorn Road, right up the street from the restaurant," Tesch said. "I came here as a kid all the time with my grandparents. I worked here for a little bit for Brian and LeeAnn when they owned it previously, and it was always the most fun job I had. Ever since I was a little kid, I've always wanted to open a restaurant. So, it's always been a dream of mine to actually open this very place."

Uncle Jon's was a diner before and it's a diner now but Tesch said he has some ideas of his own to help draw people in.

This Easter, the Easter Bunny will visit and there will be an Easter egg hunt.

"I want to do an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving and Christmas, too," he said.

So far, he said, the customer feedback has been encouraging.

"Everybody's been real happy, and we have a real great customer base and a lot of new customers every day who are becoming our regulars," Tesch said.