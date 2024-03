A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the family of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty on Sunday.

The Deputy Sheriff's Association organized the campaign and will ensure the money is distributed to the family. The Batavian confirmed that this is a DSA-backed fundraiser.

The association set a goal of $50,000. More than $8,000 has been raised so far.

To donate, click here.