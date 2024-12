Joseph Finetti.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Genesee Chorale presents its annual Christmas concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia, featuring baritone Joseph Finetti.

Finetti is featured in the performance of "Fantasia on Christmas Carols," composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The chorale will also perform "Magnificat" by Taylor Scott Davis.

Tickets are $10.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.