Genesee County's oldest manufacturing company celebrates 140 years in business

Tim Onello, on TV screen, delivers opening remarks on Saturday during a 140th Anniversary Celebration for Chapin International at the company's headquarters at 400 Ellicott Street, Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens.

One hundred and forty years ago, homes didn't have electricity, and there were no amateur photographers.

That's right. In 1884, neither General Electric nor Eastman Kodak's founders had launched their history-making companies, nor had Nabisco or Coca-Cola product their game-changing products to market yet.

But a pair of young businessmen in Oakfield, Ralph E. Chapin and brother-in-law Frank Harris, had devised an idea for a better container to store kerosene for lamps and Chapin Manufacturing was born.

On Saturday, Chapin International celebrated its 140th Anniversary under a massive tent at the company's headquarters at 400 Ellicott St., Batavia.

At 140, Chapin is Genesee County's oldest manufacturing company.

What makes Chapin special, and why has it not only lasted for 140 years under family ownership, said CEO Tim Onello, about to answer his own question: Dedication to excellence, quality and innovation, resilience, loyalty, and the people of Batavia.

"Chapin is a tough company that has survived World Wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, COVID, and other world events over the past 140 years," Onello said.

The company has always chosen long-term stability over short-term profit, Onello said. It has kept a sense of family and community through generations of employees.

"A company is a reflection of the people that are hard-working town with small town values that drive the culture," Onello said.

Onello then thanks top executives, introducing them individually, the board of directors, and a number of employees who have been with the company for decades.

Onello also recognized the accomplishments of his predecessor, Jim Campbell, who led the company for 20 years.

Campbell, he said, worked tirelessly to lead the company and guide it to new heights.

"He was a visionary, tough, loyal to the company and very loyal to the employees," Onello said. "Under his leadership, the company achieved record growth and is well-positioned to compete in the future."

The board's chairwoman, Andris Chapin, spoke of the company's history when her great-grandfather and Frank opened a hardware store in Oakfield and quickly noticed that customers struggled with keeping their home kerosene for their lamps stored safely. They decided they could build a better can and began manufacturing cans in the basement of their store.

The line of cans was successful and Ralph and Frank were looking at branching out into author products, such as sprayers, when a fire broke out in the basement. The hardware store destroyed, they moved into an abandoned Methodist church in Oakfield. That location also caught on fire, though a lot of product and machinery were saved.

That's when the business partners decided to go their separate ways. Ralph bought out Frank's share of the manufacturing business in 1896 and moved it to a hay barn on Liberty Street in Batavia. At that location, the business grew and expanded quickly.

When the company moved into plastic around 1981, it needed to find a new location. It so happened that Sylvania closed its factory on Ellicott Street, and Chapin moved in.

Today, Chapin has seven manufacturing locations, including one in China and one in Indonesia. Chapin Internation employees more than 400 people in the U.S.

Chapin remains family-owned, with 13 descendants of Ralph Chapin holding shares. The youngest is 11, and the oldest is 100.

Andris said Chapin is successful because of its employees. She noted that about 92 percent of the people attending the celebration were current and former employees.

"I can't thank you enough for all that you've done for us, for my family, for yourself, for me," Chapin said. "We've been happy to employ you and to help you."

Previously: Jim Campbell passes Chapin's leadership role to WNY native Tim Onello

For more photos or to buy prints, click here.

Andris Chapin

Photo by Howard Owens

Ralph Chapin, right, a Chapin board member and co-owner, whose great-great-grandfather helped start the company in Oakfield, prepares to toast Chapin International's 140th anniversary.



CEO Tim Onello made the toast: "Andris, I speak for everybody in the room and offer our sincere thanks to you and your family for your unwavering commitment to our employees, their growth and safety and keeping this company headquartered in the city of Batavia for all these years. Congratulations to you and your family. And congratulations to Chapin on its 140 years. Cheers."

Photo by Howard Owens.

Guests entering the celebration.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

CEO Tim Onello greets Assemblyman Steven Hawley and Rep. Claudia Tenney.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Bill Kegler, VP of operations for Chapin

Photo by Howard Owens.

Foreground, Bill Campbell, VP of business development at Chapin

Photo by Howard Owens.

Chris Ace, a three-decade employee of Chapin

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Sen. George Boreelo and Assemblyman Steve Hawley present a Legislative Proclamation to Andris Chapin.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, Andris Chapin, and Assemblayman Steve Hawley

Photo by Howard Owens.