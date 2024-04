Due to scheduling conflicts among musicians, the Genesee Symphony Orchestra's final concert of the season has been rescheduled for the 2024-25 season.

Season ticket and Flex ticket holders can use their current tickets for the rescheduled concert.

The original date of the concert was May 5, and it was built on the theme "American Pictures." It was going to feature the works of composers from the United States such as Aaron Copeland, William Grant Still, and Florence Beatrice Price.