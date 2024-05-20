Grand Jury Report: Man accused of criminal possession of a weapon

Micahel J. Difalco is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and menacing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Difalco is accused of possessing a dangerous instrument on Dec. 21 in the city of Batavia while having previously been convicted of a crime. He is also accused of threatening another person with a dangerous instrument.

Daniel J. House is indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. House is accused of violating an order of protection on Jan. 23 at a location in the town of Batavia and of having unwanted physical contact with another person.

James A. Williams is indicted on counts of DWI, a Class D felony, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, circumventing an interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor, and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Williams is accused of driving a 2008 Hyundai with an Ohio license plate on Route 33 in the town of Stafford while intoxicated on Sept. 24. He was allegedly driving intoxicated while knowing or should have known that his driving privileges were suspended. The Hyundai was not equipped with an interlock device. He is accused of trying to prevent a government official from performing his official duties. The felony DWI charge stems from a prior DWI conviction in March 2019 in Rochester.

Isaac C. King is indicted on a count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. King is accused of failing to appear in Genesee County Court as ordered on a felony charge after being released on bail or on his own recognizance on Dec. 4.

Tanisha N. Gibson is indicted on a count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony. Gibson is accused of intentionally damaging the property of another person on Jan. 8 with a value in excess of $1,500.

Lashayia S. Bussey is indicted on counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Bussey is accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $1,000 on Sept. 14, 2022, in the town of Batavia. She is accused of concluding with another person to commit the crime.

Shameek T. Taylor is indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony, and burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony. Taylor is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection on Feb. 24 in the town of Batavia. On that same date, Taylor is accused of entering a building with the intent to commit a crime within.

Evan J. Vanskiver is indicted on a count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Vanskiver is accused of failing to appear in City Court as ordered on a felony charge.

Jacob W. Patterson is indicted on a count of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, Class D felony. Patterson is accused of introducing two glass pipes into the Genesee County Jail on Feb. 6.

Adrian L. Sheppard is indicted on a count of bailing jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Sheppard, having been released on his own recognizance, is accused of failing to appear in City Court as ordered on felony charges.