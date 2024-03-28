Grand Jury Report: Suspect accused of burglary in Le Roy

Raymond Stanley is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Stanley is accused of entering a building on Lake Street, Le Roy, with the intent to commit a crime. He's accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $1,000. He is accused of possessing stolen property with the intent to benefit himself while impeding the recovery of the property by the rightful owner. He is accused of being on property owned by another without authorization.

Jacob J. Russell and Connor L. Andrews are indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Both Russell and Andrews are accused of possessing brass knuckles while having been previously convicted of a crime on Dec. 23 in the city of Batavia. They're also accused of possessing cocaine.

Jennifer M. Shaffer is indicted on counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony, and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Shaffer is accused of driving drunk and under the influence of drugs, a misdemeanor, in the city of Batavia on Oct. 10. Shaffer is accused of driving while impaired with a child age 15 or younger in the vehicle.

Susan A. Samanka is indicted on a count of failure to appear for a photo as a registered sex offender, a Class D felony. Samanka is a registered Level 2 sex offender and is accused of failure to provide a current photograph of herself within the time period provided for by law. She is also indicted on a count of sex offender failure to register change of address, a Class E felony.

Jarvis D. Seymore is indicted on counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Seymore is accused of possessing a 2008 Nissan Altima on Oct. 28, 2022, with the intent to deprive the vehicle's rightful owner of the property. He's also accused of possessing cocaine.

Amy M. Gambino is indicated on a count of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony. Gambino is accused of violating an order of protection at a location on Alleghany Raod in Darien on Aug. 28.

Shante C. Johnson is indicted on a count of burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Johnson is accused of entering a residence on Thorp Street, Batavia, on Sept. 26 with the intent to commit a crime inside the building. Johnson is accused of intentionally damaging a door and door frame at the residence.

Jarrod K. Foriathis is indicated on a count of escape in the second degree, a Class D felony, attempted escape in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Foriathis, after being charged with a felony, allegedly escaped from custody at the Genesee County Jail on July 15. He is accused of attempting to escape. He is accused of damaging a wall at the jail.

Chad M. Johnston is indicated on counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, attempted burglary in the second degree, a Class D felony, and criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony. Johnston is accused of entering a dwelling on Liberty Street on Dec. 6 with the intent to commit a crime inside. He is accused of attempting to enter the building. He's accused of damaging the property of another person with a value of more than $250.

Micahel J. Torres is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Torres is accused of possessing more than 500 milligrams of cocaine with the intent to sell it on July 12. He is accused of attempting to prevent a public servant from performing the servant's official duties.

Mark L. Frongetta is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and menacing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Frongetta is accused of possessing a dangerous instrument with the intent to use it against another person in the town of Batavia on July 1. He allegedly placed another person in fear for his or her safety.

Paul Lee is indicted on counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, two counts of identify theft in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Lee is accused of possessing a debit card belonging to another person with the intent to deprive the other person of possession of the property. He is accused of the identity of another person. He is accused of stealing property at a location in Batavia on Aug. 24.

Lavar V. McKnight is indicted on a count of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony. McKnight is accused of violating an order of protection at 8250 Park Road, Batavia, on May 25. He is accused of pushing the protected person.

Neikia D. Newton is indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Newton is accused of possessing with intent to sell more than a half ounce of cocaine in the city of Batavia on Sept. 27. Newton is accused of driving a 2012 Ford on Route 98 in Batavia on a revoked license.

Owen C. Scouten is indicted on counts of vehicular assault in the second degree, a Class E felony, DWI, a misdemeanor, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, a misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Scouten is accused of driving a vehicle on a public highway, Lewiston Road, Batavia, on Aug. 20 in such a way that it caused serious injury to another person. He is accused of acting in a way that knowingly endangered the physical, mental, or moral health of a child less than 17 years old. He is accused of providing alcohol to a child.

Terry J. Wickham is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony, seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device. Wickham is accused of possessing a loaded AR-15 firearm on Oct. 25 outside his home or business. He is accused of possessing an AR-15 with the ability to accept a detachable magazine, flash suppressor, muzzle break (sic) or muzzle compensator, folding or telescoping stock, and a pistol grip that extends conspicuously beneath the action of the weapon. He is accused of possessing six clips capable of storing more than 10 rounds. He is accused of possessing a binary trigger system.

Kiara A. Bates is indicted on two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. Bates is accused of possessing a stolen 2019 Accura with a value greater than $3,000 and of passing fragrances belonging to Ultra Beauty with a value in excess of $3,000.