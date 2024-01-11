 Skip to main content

Grand Jury Report: Two men accused of committing multiple crimes together, one with additional charges

Jalen I. Brown and Devante M. Wells are indicted on counts of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class D felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the first degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony, reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Brown and Wells are accused of stealing property from Dick's Sporting Goods on June 24 with a value in excess of $3,000. They were allegedly in possession of a stolen 2005 Buick. They are accused of coordinating their alleged theft together. They are accused of stealing a 2023 Volkswagen valued at more than $100. Brown is accused of driving the Volkswagen on Route 63 in the town of Alabama while impaired by drugs. He is accused of driving recklessly. He is accused of damaging a Sheriff's patrol vehicle and the Volkswagen, causing more than $1,500 in damage to each vehicle. 

Devante M. Wells is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree. Wells is accused of entering Kohl's Department Store on Feb. 13 with the intent to commit a crime, of stealing property more than $1,000, and of agreeing to participate in the alleged crime with another person.

Devante M. Wells is indicted on one count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Wells is accused of failure to appear for court as ordered on Aug. 8.

Devante M. Wells is indicted on one count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Wells is accused of failure to appear for court as ordered on July 18 in connection with a felony charge.

Terrance Falk is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. Falk is accused of possessing a folding saw on Oct. 24 in the City of Batavia.

Ivette A. Dejesus is indicted on a count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Dejesus is accused of failing to appear in court on June 20 as ordered in connection with a felony charge.

Fernando Santiago-Vega and Robert L. Ball, III, are indicted on counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Santiago-Vega and Ball are accused of stealing property from Target valued at more than $1,000 on Jan. 20.

Jamie A. Dutton is indicted on counts of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Dutton is accused of hiding a glass crack pipe under a porch on Dellinger Avenue on Aug. 25. He is accused of attempting to prevent a government official from performing his duties.

Isrrael Obregon, Jr., is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony and DWI, a misdemeanor. Obregon is accused of driving on a revoked license on May 29 in the Town of Batavia while intoxicated.

