Grand Jury Report: Two men accused of committing multiple crimes together, one with additional charges

Jalen Brown

Jalen I. Brown and Devante M. Wells are indicted on counts of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class D felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the first degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony, reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Brown and Wells are accused of stealing property from Dick's Sporting Goods on June 24 with a value in excess of $3,000. They were allegedly in possession of a stolen 2005 Buick. They are accused of coordinating their alleged theft together. They are accused of stealing a 2023 Volkswagen valued at more than $100. Brown is accused of driving the Volkswagen on Route 63 in the town of Alabama while impaired by drugs. He is accused of driving recklessly. He is accused of damaging a Sheriff's patrol vehicle and the Volkswagen, causing more than $1,500 in damage to each vehicle.

Devante Wells

Devante M. Wells is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree. Wells is accused of entering Kohl's Department Store on Feb. 13 with the intent to commit a crime, of stealing property more than $1,000, and of agreeing to participate in the alleged crime with another person.

Devante M. Wells is indicted on one count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Wells is accused of failure to appear for court as ordered on Aug. 8.

Devante M. Wells is indicted on one count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Wells is accused of failure to appear for court as ordered on July 18 in connection with a felony charge.

Terrance Falk is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. Falk is accused of possessing a folding saw on Oct. 24 in the City of Batavia.

Ivette A. Dejesus is indicted on a count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. Dejesus is accused of failing to appear in court on June 20 as ordered in connection with a felony charge.

Fernando Santiago-Vega and Robert L. Ball, III, are indicted on counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Santiago-Vega and Ball are accused of stealing property from Target valued at more than $1,000 on Jan. 20.

Jamie A. Dutton is indicted on counts of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Dutton is accused of hiding a glass crack pipe under a porch on Dellinger Avenue on Aug. 25. He is accused of attempting to prevent a government official from performing his duties.

Isrrael Obregon, Jr., is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony and DWI, a misdemeanor. Obregon is accused of driving on a revoked license on May 29 in the Town of Batavia while intoxicated.