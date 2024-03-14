Hard work, knowledge, dedication, kindness, and Hot Wheels: Sgt. Sanfratello remembered by those who worked with him

NOTE: The Batavian reached out to current and former members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office to write up remembrances of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty while serving and protecting his community on Sunday morning. Below are the remembrances we received. While we limited the request this round to people associated with the Sheriff's Office, we will publish more remembrances from the community if we receive a sufficient number. We invite other first responders, whether in law enforcement, fire services, EMS, or any community group, especially those of his friends and neighbors in Alexander, where he served as a town board member, to submit remembrances. Email your statements to howard@thebatavian.com, and please be sure to include at least "Sanfratello" in the subject line. If we receive a sufficient number by Friday evening, we will try to have them published by Saturday morning. Please also include your full name and any appropriate title in the body of the email.

Former Sheriff Gary Maha:

When I received the phone call early Sunday morning from a deputy, who was assigned to make notifications of Sgt. Tom Sanfratello’s death, I was shocked. I thought to myself that if this were going to happen to someone, it wouldn’t be Sergeant Sanfratello. He was outgoing, very friendly to everyone and easy to get along with. However, he knew how to do his job and would do it well. It has been very emotional as it has been with his family, friends and especially current and past members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office who knew and worked with Tom. I remember when I hired him as a deputy sheriff in 1996. He was a young, thin guy working in dispatch. I am sure some thought why did they hire him as a deputy! I watched him mature, gain knowledge, and experience, and become an excellent officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and became an excellent road patrol supervisor and supervisor of the Civil Bureau. He loved working for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and loved being a law enforcement officer. As someone said, “he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.” Tom was always dependable. If you asked him to do something, he would do it and do it right. He was instrumental in the implementation of our Public Safety Computer System and was a great source for younger officers with his 32 years of experience. He will be missed. RIP, Sergeant Sanfratello, and God Bless You.

Retired Chief Deputy Gordon Dibble:

I remember when Tommy started with the Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher. He was a skinny, twenty-two-year-old kid. When they hired him as a deputy sheriff, I remember thinking this is a mistake, he'll never cut it as a deputy. I was wrong. Tommy was like a sponge -- a quick learner, a problem solver, always wanting to know more. Tommy filled out physically and got involved in as many things as he could. He was even on the SCUBA team. He was an overtime hog, working every extra detail that he could. I wonder how many hours he put in at Darien Lake Theme Park. He supervised almost every concert, working closely with the theme park managers to make concert nights go as smoothly as possible, and he was fearless. He was often first into a messy situation, leading from the front. Tommy had a great sense of humor, a great smile, and the laugh of someone who enjoyed life. We shared many laughs together. We also shared an addiction. We were both addicted to Mountain Dew. My wife even shared an addiction with Tom: an addiction to the video game Candy Crush. I am just one of many, many people who will greatly miss Tom.

Chief Deputy Joseph Graff:

The loss of Sgt. Sanfratello has been a tragedy for his family, our law enforcement family and our community. Tom was a valued resource. His most recent role was as the sergeant in charge of our civil division and warrants. Tom always made himself available, whether on duty or not, to answer a question or phone call and was often sought out for his expertise in civil matters. Tom had a remarkable ability to recall sections of the law that are not often used and had a system of organization that kept things running. Even after 32 years in Law Enforcement, Tom was still willing to go out into our community and do the job. Tom’s heart was evident in the annual Easter egg hunt he would hold at his home, hiding thousands of eggs and inviting the families of our office. It was an honor to have had the opportunity to know Tom professionally and personally. His presence will truly be missed in our lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Sgt. Sanfratello. Godspeed GS 9.

Investigator Chad Minuto:

When I was approached by Howard to provide a memory or story about Tommy, it took me some time to comb through our past twenty years together. There are so many memories together that it would be impossible to choose just one. I think I would rather like to say a few words about my friend. I myself became a lot closer to Tommy over the past seven years after being promoted to Investigator. I would visit Tommy daily to bend his ear. Tommy was the pulse of the department. He was highly adept at how our office operated and played a crucial role in keeping the “engine running.” Tommy was organized “In his own way” and took a systematic approach to everything he did. Tommy was an extremely hard worker, a devoted deputy, and someone who cared deeply about the Sheriff’s Office. His work ethic, experience, and wealth of knowledge will be irreplaceable. Tommy not only loved the Sheriff’s Department, but above that, he loved his family and children. Tommy, himself, was a giant kid at heart. He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and Legos, often traveling across the country to attend and work at toy shows. I remember the smile on Tommy’s face when I told him my son had become interested in Legos. Tommy would routinely show me sneak peeks of unreleased Legos and share his duplicates of Lego mini figures with my son. Personally, I think Tommy shared these Legos because he felt bad knowing that I would not find these in stores. Why, you ask? Well, Tommy had likely cleaned out the inventory locally. These past few days have been so surreal, and it is still hard to wrap my head around the fact that Tommy is gone. I know there will be times in the weeks and months ahead when something will remind me of Tommy and stop me in my tracks. I welcome these moments, as they will ensure that I will never forget what Tommy meant to this department or me. We will miss you, GS-9!

Dispatcher Jason Holman:

Sgt. Sanfratello, the Sheriff's sergeant, provided a calm and consistent veteran command presence to our office. He was a leader and mentor to those around him. He had a large part in the training and development of most of the deputies and investigators we have now. His long career and vast experience were an asset to new patrols as they came into their own. His knowledge of the operations of our agency, both out on patrol and within the Civil and Records Departments, will be sorely missed and not easy to replace quickly. He oversaw special detail assignments/scheduling at locations such as Darien Lake and Batavia Downs. His command of the staff at those assignments will be difficult to replace. He was also an advocate for the work we do in the dispatch center because of his history there. Many times, as the first point of contact with someone in need, that dispatcher can set the tone for a call for service or demonstrate the effectiveness and professionalism of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Sanfratello understood the importance of recruiting, hiring, training and retaining quality Emergency Services Dispatchers. As a former union president, he advocated for his members. He was always searching for and often finding ways to improve the quality of life, salary, and benefits provided to our staff. On the other side, Tom Sanfratello, the man, was a son, brother, father, uncle and, significant other, friend to many who loved him. Outside of work, he had an affinity for collecting diecast cars, specifically Hot Wheels. That hobby took him all over the country to shows and swap meets and garnered him a whole different community of friends and colleagues that I'm sure are also feeling the pain of his loss. More recently, he had taken up collecting and building Lego sets. What started as fun for him and his youngest daughter, Lexi, turned into another hobby and a large collection. He was a family man who loved his children. Ian recently graduated from the Corrections Officer Academy at the top of his class, and I don't think you could wipe the smile off of Tom's face that week. He was very proud of Ian's accomplishments and the fact that he was able to work alongside him. I'd also like to remind you that March 21 will be the one-year anniversary of Emergency Services Dispatcher Andrew Merkel's untimely passing. Our staff is also dealing with the weight of that anniversary. He shared many qualities with Tom and he is still sorely missed by many at our office. Lastly, I'll leave you with something that has always struck home with me during a loss. For those who are hurting during this: "Keep fighting. Persevere. Those who left us too soon are proud of you. Even though they may not have had the chance to say it." Forgive me, as I don't recall where I once heard/saw that and could not tell you who may have said it. But some version of those words has stuck with me for a long time as I have dealt with loss in my own life.