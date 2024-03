Firefighters are dealing with a hazardous materials situation at Yancey's Fancy, 857 Main Road, Pembroke.

A flammable liquid contained to a barrel reportedly had a chemical reaction with another substance.

The building was evacuated.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire were initially dispatched. The call came in at about 10:45 a.m.

Office of Emergency Management is on scene. The county's haz-mat team dispatched. Newstead is responding mutual aid.