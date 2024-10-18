Hunter's call to 9-1-1, Le Roy officer's response potentially save life of motorcyclist

A hunter who heard a crash victim's screams called 9-1-1 leading to a response from Le Roy Fire, Le Roy Ambulance, and Le Roy PD, according to a release from the police department.

An unidentified 61-year-old resident of Brockport was seriously injured after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Circular Hill Road, Le Roy.

The driver's motorcycle had left the roadway and would not have been visible to any passersby, according to police.

Le Roy Officers Trerrez Smith and Sgt. Jordan Wolcott were first on scene. They administered life-saving measures, including the application of a tourniquet to stop serious bleeding.

The operator was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. He is listed in critical condition, according to Le Roy PD.

"We would like to sincerely thank the hunter for his quick action in calling 9-1-1," said Chief Greg Kellogg. "His timely response was crucial; without it, the operator could have remained undiscovered for an unknown period.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation but preliminary indicates the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Photos courtesy Le Roy PD.