'I enjoy helping people:' Corfu volunteer honored for 70 years of active service in fire department

Chief Greg Lang presents Jim Mallory with a trophy as one of the honors Mallory received on Saturday evening from the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department in recognition of his 70 years of service to the community as a volunteer firefighter. Assistant Chief Dean Eck looks on.

There are volunteers throughout the county who remain on their department's active rolls after 50, 60, or even 70 years of service. But they aren't typically responding to calls any more.

At 88 years old, after 70 years of service to the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department, Jim Mallory still attends Monday evening training sessions, turns out to emergency calls, sometimes drives a rescue truck, and remains a member of the fire district's board of commissioners.

Mallory is still there, setting an example and sharing his experience and knowledge with younger members.

Chief Greg Lang said that's impressive.

"He brings in all the young people," Lang said. "He's educational. He's got a brain like you wouldn't believe. He educates us. He helps keep members in the fire department because they would like to come up to his standards, you know what I'm saying? The younger guys love it. I've learned so much from him throughout the years, it's not even funny."

Mallory was recognized on Saturday evening for his service at the Corfu Village Hall during the department's annual installation dinner.

Mallory started to hear the siren call of the fire service as a child living near the fire hall. The alarms would sound, and he would go to the hall to find out where the trucks were going and watch them leave.

"I was fascinated by fire trucks," Mallory told The Batavian.

As soon as he turned 18, he signed up for service.

Since then, he's served not just as a firefighter, but on several truck committees, as fire chief, and as a commissioner.

"There was always another truck to buy," Mallory noted, and that helped keep his interest up.

And it was fun.

"I enjoyed the classes we went through," Mallory said. "I liked learning about firefighting, and I liked helping people out. If there was a call and I was able to be there, I'd be there to help out. I just enjoy helping people."

Mallory was also a successful local businessman, opening a gas station at the corner of Main and Alleghany before taking on co-owners to open a convenience store that the location, which is now Crosby's. He operated the business for 45 years.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley read a proclamation honoring Mallory.

"It is a privilege to recognize and pay tribute to individuals who have displayed a deep commitment to enhancing their communities and improving the state of New York," Hawley said before noting his 70 years of service to the Corfu Hook and Ladder Company Number One.

"James has become a model firefighter and a positive example for his community," Hawley said.

Also honored on Saturday was Kathy Skeet, as Firefighter of the Year. Skeet responded to 109 calls in 2023.

"On some of the calls, she is the chief there," Lang said. "She is the EMT. She is the fire police there. She's the only one there sometimes."

He also noted she puts in a lot of volunteer hours for department events.

"She's got 34 years of service," Lang said. "She's in charge of the Sunshine Committee. And, I can say, she's the best mother-in-law."

The department received 199 calls for service in 2023, and members provided 773 manhours of response time. There were eight fire calls, 130 EMS calls, four hazardous conditions, 15 good intention calls, and 18 false alarms.

Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger administered the oath of office to the 2024 slate of officers, which are: Chiefs Greg Lang, Dean Eck, and Dan Smith; Captains Tyler Lang and Jim Hale; EMS Captain Dillon Hale; Fire Police Captain MattLenhard; Safety Officer Justin Rodland; and Lieutenants Megan Stiles, Jacob Stiles, and Krista Hale.

Chief Greg Lang looks on as Assemblyman Steve Hawley reads a proclamation to Jim Mallory in recognition of his 70 years of active service to the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department.

Kathy Skeet was named Firefighter of the Year, receiving a plaque and a trophy from Chief Greg Lang. Skeet responded to 109 calls in 2023.

Kathy Skeet receives a hug from her daughter Karen Lang while her son-in-law prepares to present her with a trophy as Firefighter of the Year for the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department.

Tyler Lang models the turnout gear a firefighter in the 1960s, such as Jim Mallory, would have worn when responding to a call in Corfu.

A short portion of old home movies from 1964 were shown during the recognition of Jim Mallory for his 70 years of service. That's Mallory in the frame on the screen.

