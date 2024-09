Photo by Ed Henry

It was a historic night at Hartwood Park in Le Roy. The newly merged Le Roy and Cal-Mum football programs took the field as one team, the Rivals, to play against the Batavia Blue Devils.

It's been at least 15 years since Batavia played a regular season game in Le Roy.

In a game shorted by weather, the Blue Devils came out on top 32-0.

There were no stats released for the game.

Also on Friday, Alexander traveled to Bath-Haverling and returned home with a 13-12 win.

Photo by Ed Henry

Holden Sullivan (left) and Dillon Alcott (right) tackle Batavia’s Carter Mullen.

Photo by Ed Henry

Batavia speedster Zailen Griffin rushes for a large gain.

Photo by Ed Henry

Rivals’ Jack Egeling continues to run hard after a face-mask penalty.

Photo by Ed Henry

The Batavia defense swarms the Rivals’ running back.

Photo by Ed Henry

Batavia’s Brock Bigsby lowers the boom!

Photo by Ed Henry