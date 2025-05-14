It's grass cutting season, raising the risk for motorcyclists from clippings in roadways

Grass clippings on Evans Street, Batavia

Photo by Howard Owens.

For motorcyclists, a swath of grass clippings on a roadway is summer's version of black ice.

It appears unexpectedly and causes the bike to lose traction, which can result in serious crashes—bikes flipping onto their sides, veering off the roadway, and striking other vehicles.

Trooper Lynnea Crane with New York State Police told RochesterFirst in 2023 that crashes caused by grass clippings can be deadly.

“A lot of police officers will contact homeowners or the person blowing grass into the roadway and just let them know they need to remove it,” she said.

Batavia resident and motorcycle enthusiast Gordo Montgomery asked The Batavian to remind residents of the dangers of grass clippings.

Under Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1219(b), it is illegal to drop or permit any material, including grass clippings, that interferes with the safe use of a highway. Anyone responsible must remove it immediately. Section 1220(a) further prohibits dumping or placing any refuse, trash, or litter on highways

The danger is rising as the number of motorcyclists on New York roads has doubled since 2002. Environmental factors, including debris like grass clippings, account for roughly a quarter of motorcycle and car crashes. There are more than 750,000 licensed motorcyclists in the state.

The solution is straightforward, according to experts -- never blow or leave grass clippings in the street. Point mower chutes away from the road, sweep up any stray clippings, and consider composting or mulching them on your property, where they can benefit your lawn.