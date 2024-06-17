Judge in Bethany accused of sexual harassment resigns from office

A Town of Bethany justice has resigned following a complaint and investigation into alleged sexual harassment of a court clerk.

Judge Joseph Nowakowski was accused of sending unwanted text messages that were unrelated to the clerk's duties, according to a statement issued by the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The commission statement did not provide details on the content of the messages.

After the clerk reportedly asked Nowakowski to stop sending messages, he allegedly retaliated by seeking her termination as a court employee.

The judge resigned on June 1 as part of an agreement with the commission. Under the agreement, Nowakowski is barred from ever again serving in any judicial capacity.

Nowakowski, who is not an attorney, became a judge in 2022, and his term was set to expire in 2025.

The commission received a complaint about Nowakowski in February.