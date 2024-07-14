Jury unanimously rejects criminal charges against former Batavia high football star

File photo Howard Owens

A Genesee County jury on Friday rejected rape charges against a former Batavia High School football star, acquitting him in a unanimous decision on all counts following a trial.

The defense attorney for Ray Leach, Public Defender Jerry Ader, said the acquittal was appropriate.

"While the outcome was welcome and justified, the mental pain and suffering that these accusations and trial put Ray and his family and friends through were significant and long-lasting," Ader said.

The jury found Leach not guilty on counts of:

Rape in the first degree (Penal Law section 130.35(2)

Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree (Penal Law section 130.50(2) and

Sexual Abuse in the first degree (Penal Law section 130.65(2).

If not for the jury's decision, Leach's life could have taken a tragic turn, Ader said.

The counts against Leach included two Class B violent felonies and a Class D violent felony. Mandatory sentencing requirements, if Leach had been convicted, could have meant from five years to 25 years in prison, plus 20 years on parole and becoming a registered sex offender for life.

"Prosecutors are required to do justice, not necessarily get convictions," Ader said. "A prosecutor’s client is the public, not the police, witnesses or complainants. This case had many issues from the start, almost two years ago. Hopefully, cases like Ray’s will make people who investigate complaints and possibly prosecute them take a hard look at their practices and intentions to ensure that justice is done in the future.”

Leach is among the greatest high school running backs in New York State history.

In 2018, Leach set the Section V single-season scoring record with 310 points. That was fifth all-time in the state. He set the Section V single-season rushing record at 3,012 yards, which was sixth all-time in the state. He scored 50 points against Cheektowaga on Nov. 10, 2018, a Section V record. He ended his high school career at the top of the list in Section V in all-time rushing yards at 6,203. He also set a new Section V record with 111 career touchdowns.