Kathy Panepento honored for 26 years of 'commitment to care' at Crossroads House

Kathy Panepento, founder of Crossroads House, retiring after 26 years of work with Crossroads, is congratulated at a retirement party on Friday by City Council President Eugene Jankowski.

Photo by Howard Owens.

For 26 years, Kathy Panepento, founder and key figure in Crossroads House's operations, has provided a "steadfast and unwavering commitment" to the community, Assemblyman Steve Hawley noted at Panepento's retirement party on Friday.

"For nearly three decades, Kathy Panepento rendered faithful, conscientious and valuable services to Crossroads House, truly earning the admiration, esteem and affection of her colleagues and the community," Hawley said, reading from an Assembly Citation.

In those 26 years, Panepento has been director of residential care, end-of-life doula services, and served on the board of directors.

"Thank you all for being here and sharing this event and to celebrate my retirement," Panepento said. "But it wasn't just me. It was the board of directors, the volunteers, the nurses, and the staff. It takes a village to keep Crossroads house operational. And I know, even when I leave, it's in good hands."

Panepento was a registered nurse and end-of-life doula in the late 1990s when she realized that Batavia didn't have a residential end-of-life care facility. While recognizing most people with a terminal condition would prefer to pass peacefully at home, that isn't an option for many people, so she thought the community should provide a facility with 24-hour care.

She kicked off the organization of what eventually became Crossroads House, which opened at 11 Liberty Street. Batavia First Presbyterian Church paid $1 a month in rent for a former parsonage.

The first resident entered Crossroads House on Jan. 7, 1998.

"She has left her mark as a caring member of the community," Hawley said.

City Council President Eugene Jankowski and County Legislator Gary Maha also presented Panepento with proclamations.

Jankowski praised Panepento as a role model for the community and mentor to the employees and volunteers at Crossroads House.

Crossroads House wouldn't have been possible, Panepento noted, without the support of her family, especially her husband Frank, who recently retired from the Batavia City School District.

For retirement, Panepento is planning to get her commercial driver's license so she can get behind the wheel of a Class B recreational vehicle and take off with Frank to see the country. She also plans to spend time with her grandchildren and research family ancestry.

Kathy Panepento and Assemblyman Steve Hawley

Photo by Howard Owens.

Kathy Panepento

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.