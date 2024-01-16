Law and Order: Bank Street resident of significantly damaging Pontiac G6

Tanisha Nicole Gibson, 38, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 2nd. Gibson is accused of intentionally causing $2,695.95 in damage to a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Jan. 8 at 1:15 a.m. at a location on West Main Street Road, Batavia. Gibson was processed at the Genesee County Jail and held pending arraignment.

Ronald James Murray, Jr., 29 of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and unlawful use of a credit card. Murray is accused of stealing the keys and a vehicle from a person at the Quality Inn on Park Road at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2. The vehicle was later recovered in Gates. He is accused of using a credit card, which he had been given permission to use for a specific purpose, for a purpose other than intended. Murray was arraigned and released.

Sharon M. Black, 55, of Whispering Pines Circle, Greece, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Black is accused of stealing a credit card at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 from a location on Edgewood Drive, Batavia, and using it for several unauthorized purchases. Black was issued an appearance ticket.

Allison Margaret Smith, 31, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to keep right, and moving from lane unsafely. Smith is accused of being involved in an accident on Byron Holley Road, Byron, at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 11. The accident was investigated by Deputy Zachary Hoy and Deputy Morgan Ewert. Smith was released on an appearance ticket.

Crystal Marie Bouter, 34, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Bouter is accused of shoplifting at Walmart at 2:51 p.m. on Dec. 15. She was arrested on Jan. 10. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jacob W. Patterson, 28, of Corfu, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest. Crystal M. Bouter, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and driving while impaired by drugs. Patterson and Bouter were arrested by State Police in the city of Batavia in connection with an incident reported at 10:25 p.m on Jan. 10. Both were issued appearance tickets. No further information was released.

Leigha-Sabrina Marie Doreen, 2, of Oak Orchard Extension, Albion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, inadequate headlight, and an uninspected motor vehicle. Dorreen was stopped at 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 13 on Oak Orchard Road, Elba, by Sgt. Mathew Clor. She was released on an appearance ticket.