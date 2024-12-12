Law and Order: Basom man accused of fleeing Attica PD on motorcycle

Douglas G. Goodwin, of Basom, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd, criminal nuisance 2nd, stalking 4th, unlawful fleeing a police officer 3rd, aggravated harassment 2nd, menacing 2nd, burglary 2nd, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to stop at a stop sign, speed not reasonable prudent, failure to signal, driving an unregistered vehicle, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Basom was arrested by the Sheriff's Office in Corfu on Nov. 27 following an investigation by the Attica Police Department. Attica PD reports that in the evening hours of Sept. 16, officers responded to the parking area of Sokol Drive in the village to investigate a report of a suspicious and dangerous person. State troopers and Wyoming County deputies assisted in the response. When patrols arrived, the subject of the call fled on a performance-style motorcycle at a high rate of speed. The driver reportedly failed to respond to commands from police to stop and continued in a reckless and unsafe manner, almost striking a police vehicle. After a short chase the pursuit was terminated to protect the safety of residents. Through an investigation, Goodwin was identified as the suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained based on witness statements and a victim statement. He reportedly has 14 license suspensions. Goodwin was arraigned in Attica Village Court and ordered held on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 unsecured bond. Chief Dean Hendershot stated, "I appreciate the dedication, effort and assistance of all involved, including the Wyoming County, NY Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Genesee County, NY Sheriff’s Office. The residents of the Village of Attica can continue to live peacefully in a safe community they each deserve.”

Shawn P. O'Connor, 35, no residence provided, is charged with criminal mischief 2nd, unlawful fleeing 3rd, and reckless endangerment 2nd. O'Connor was arrested on Nov. 24. He allegedly fled from deputies attempting a traffic stop on Route 63 north into the village of Oakfield, where he crashed his vehicle after hitting a Sheriff's patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the Oakfield-Alabama Central School. He was taken into custody without incident. Multiple objects in the parking lot were reportedly struck by O'Connor's vehicle. He was issued 17 traffic tickets and held pending arraignment. Additional charges are pending.

Nyejay Nasir Braction, 20, of Wyoming Street, Buffalo, is charged with assault 2nd. Braction is accused of attacking a corrections officer at the Genesee County Jail at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 15 and breaking the guard's finger. He was arrested on Nov. 15. He was arraigned and held.

Carl E. Canterbury, 54, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Canterbury was arrested on Nov. 14 on a sealed indictment following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force into the possession, transportation, and sale of crack cocaine in the city of Batavia. Canterbury is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the task force on two occasions while in the city of Batavia. He was arraigned in County Court and jailed.

Jerad Michael Stalker, 40, of Indian Falls Road, Corfu, is charged with falsifying business records 1st and criminal possession of stolen property 5th. Stalker is accused of selling stolen merchandise to Pawn King on Veterans Memorial Drive on Aug. 26 and signing a form stating he was the rightful owner. He allegedly stole the merchandise from a vehicle on West Main Street, Batavia. He was arrested Nov. 19 and processed at the Genesee County Jail.

Reanne Pauline Reed, 30, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Reed was allegedly involved in a scuffle at Batavia Downs at 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 20. Reed was taken to the Sheriff's Office and issued an appearance ticket.

Ryan Michael Bobzin, 35, of West Bergen Road, Bergen, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, driving while impaired by drugs, and unlicensed driver. Bobzin was stopped at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Townline Road Bergen by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was arrested on Nov. 20. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Ryan Philip Harrison Clarke, 35, of North Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and harassment 2nd. Clarke allegedly violated a "refrain from" order of protection by yelling in a person's face at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 21 at a location on East Main Street, Corfu. He was held pending arraignment.

Zachary N. Knapp, 27, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and driving a vehicle on a highway. Knapp was stopped at 2:29 p.m. on Nov. 23 of Veterans Memorial Drive in connection with an investigation into a larceny in the area by Deputy Ryan Mullen. Knapp was released on an appearance ticket.

Mossy Earl Jones, 21, of Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with DWI and moving from lane unsafely. Jones was stopped at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 23 on Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, by Deputy Nicholas Jennings. He was released on appearance tickets.

Matthew Ryan Clarke, 32, of Middleport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, dazzling headlights, speeding, and moving from lane unsafely. Clarke was stopped at 1:31 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Route 77 in Pembroke by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell. He was issued on traffic tickets.

Sarah Ann Malone, 42, of Graham Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd. Malone was arrested on a warrant issued by the Town of Bethany Court on Nov. 26 and held pending arraignment.

Nichole Marie Boldt, 25, of Route 237 Byron, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and inadequate lights. Boldt was stopped at 6:02 p.m. on Nov. 27 on Clinton Street Road, Stafford, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. She was issued traffic tickets and released.